Risks and businesses that hide military spending

The ads to increase military spending for the coming years are the largest in history. Under the premise that you have to prepare for a hypothetical large -scale armed conflict with Russia and the unlikely NATO US abandonment, it seems appropriate to introduce into the analysis an aspect that sometimes goes unnoticed. Military expenses are the only resources available to the military industry to maintain or increase its business. The rain of millions that is projected in the arms market is more than enough reason for voices to ask for more military expenses to one side and another of the Atlantic. Let’s put some light on how military spending is calculated, to see what stretch it really remains to reach 2% of the GDP agreed in NATO, paying special attention to the Spanish case. And let’s think of alternatives to the security management of Spain and Europe that are different from military security that, first from NATO and then from the EU, have been incompetent to maintain peace in the continent.

Four international military spending calculations

Military spending is the part of the state budgets that are destined every year to the public spending items necessary to make possible the existence of the armed forces. It is a usual mistake to relate the budget in an expense item that manages the ministry that bears its name, since the political organization of a government and the areas that each ministry manages varies according to where a Secretary of State or General Directorate is placed . For example, the CNI has sometimes been in the Ministry of Defense and others in the Ministry of Presidency. There are other items that for other reasons are always managed by ministries of a transverse nature, such as industry or social security. So when we want to know real military spending, it is not enough to go to the budget of the Ministry of Defense, but you have to incorporate all its items that are located in other ministries. What games must be added to calculate real military spending?

The United Nations Disarmament Affairs Office elaborates the United Nations Report on Military Expenses which establishes a criterion to calculate the military spending of a country that includes: personnel, operations and conservation expenses, armament acquisitions and military constructions and military R&D. There is also the Calculation that NATO countries make of their military spendingwith a similar criterion in which the expenses of military and civil personnel with military functions appear, the pensions of these retired personnel, the cost of acquiring weapons, supplies of the military estate, rents and military constructions, payments or transfers to other countries or military organizations and d organizations. Keep in mind that the data published by NATO and the UN are the reports that each State elaborates and sends annually, which results in a different, often lower figure, to independent studies.

Given the difficulty of having truthful information about military spending there are organizations that annually elaborate their own calculation. The most relevant are the Sipri and the IISSthe first with public service linked to the Swedish administration, while the second is a Think Tank private. The SIPRI methodology Explains its definition of military spending, which does not differ in the essentials from the previous ones, and includes the costs of the staff, which include the contribution to the United Nations Peace Forces, the budget of the Ministry of Defense, paramilitary forces (when they are trained and equipped to carry out military missions) and military activities in space, which include all personnel expenses, military operations, armament purchases and military equipment, R&D, infrastructure and Transfers for military expenses to other countries. The IISS includes military R&D calculation, pensions, paramilitary forces, expenses of the Ministry of Defense, Pensions and Military Aid to other countries. In addition, it calculates military spending with the method of parity of purchasing power, which computes the price difference between countries, for cases of China and Russia.

Spanish real military spending is already 2% of GDP

As we will see, the methodological differences, apparently minor, are more relevant than it may seem. Let’s test with the Spanish case by 2023: According to the SIPRI, the expense was 21,936.01 million euros (1.51% of GDP); according to NATO, of 17,451 million (1.19% of GDP); According to the IISS, of 17.5 billion (1.2% GDP), and for the Spanish Government the Budget of the Ministry of Defense was in 2023 of 12,287 million (1% of GDP), although it shows a second figure that calls consolidated budget, adding the expenditure of autonomous organisms and apparently subtracting the CNI, with a figure of 14,058 million (1.1% of GDP).

The Spanish government says it maintains its commitment to reach 2% of GDP in military spending in 2029, which according to its own calculations estimates in 36,560 million euros. But the starting point is key to calculating how much the increase should be. That is, if you use the Ministry, it would increase the initial military budget of 2023 by 22,502 million, if you used the IISS or NATO it would be 15% less or if you do it with that of the SIPRI, the increase would be 35% lower. But we must take into account another criterion that adds to the military expenditure of the Government not only the pensions, military social security, contributions to military organizations or the military R&D of industry, but also the expenses not initially not accounted for, such as the participations in Missions abroad, the interests of the annual debt corresponding to military expenditure or the cost of paramilitary bodies. The number of military spending with the strict criteria that in fact determines NATO, amounts to 2023 in Spain at 27,617 million euros, 2.17% of GDP. If with the criteria of the SIPRI, we do not add the Civil Guard, although a part should be accounted for, we would place us in 1.87% of GDP and the budget increase in defense since 2023 would have to be 2,376 million, an increase that The Ministry of Defense confirms that it has already occurred in 2024.

With more transparent accounts and political will, the Spanish government could choose not to increase its military expend public budget, for example, Build 100,000 social homes that could well cover a pressing need in Spanish society. So why does this dance of military spending figures exist and the will to increase military expenses not 2% of GDP is maintainedbut at 5%, According to both Mark Rutte, NATO general secretary, as Donald Trump? What goal can be in this increase?

The arms business would multiply by three

The military industry can today be one of the most profitable future investments than an investor can search. The Ukraine War has promoted at extraordinary levels the resources destined for weapons in Europe and a good part of the world. The main arms companies show these business expectations in their stock market contributions. The increase in the value of the actions that occurred since the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian Armed Forces in February 2022 has been in some cases extraordinary. The German Rheinmetall has seen that her shares grew by 685%, the Italian Leonardo, 383%, and Indra, 100%. They have also increased, although they have done it more moderately, Lockheed Martin, whose price grows 18% and general Dynamics, with 17%.

Of reaching 5% of GDP we would be talking about a global military expense of six billion euros, which would imply 3.6 billion more than in 2023. With this increase, taking into account that at least one third of the annual military budgets is Dedicated to weapons acquisition, the world military business in a scenario in which budgets are increased up to 5% of GDP would multiply by three current figures. The western military industry and its allies represents more than 70% of the main weapons companies the world, according to the data we can extract from Top-100 of the SIPRI military industry. It is its companies that will have competitive advantage in a world market of weapons with a demand three times higher than the current one.

Unique thought in security and defense

Should we adopt a War mentality to prepare for a conflict with Russiaor rather should you prepare to avoid it? Are there alternative options to the Armamento and Military Escalation career to manage security in Europe?

Russia’s military threat cannot be denied in Europe after the invasion by the Russian army of much of the territory of Ukraine in February 2022 and the de facto annexation of Crimea in 2014, or its military role in Azerbaijan or Moldova. But we cannot ignore that security between states is not achieved only through military roads.

Russia’s military capacities are huge. According to the classification Global Fire Powerit is the second country with the greatest military power, behind the United States and matched with China. His military spending is the third in the world, only behind the American and Chinese. But as far as Europe is concerned, military spending indicators, military personnel and some arms indicators are favorable to Europe as a whole, who, according to SIPRI data, triples Russian military spending. Even with the IISS military spending figures by parity of purchasing power, European military spending is higher than Russian.

In any case, it should be noted that the option of balance with Russia or showing a superior military power has not prevented the Kremlin majority sympathies among Russian citizenship and resemble the perpetuation of the Vladimir Putin regime in power. Is the military the best way to manage relations with Russia? Wouldn’t it be better to use other international policy tools to favor changes in Russian politics and society that build a common security space in Europe, in which the war definitely disappears?

Is Spain and Europe already allocate billions in the next few years to military matches, neglecting the welfare state in such a way that the path that the extreme right parties are made with power and convert the already fragile European democracy into Authoritarian systems too similar to the regime led by Putin that we intend to defend?