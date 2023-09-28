The opposition already represents almost no risk for BrunetteAccording to surveys, it turns out almost impossible for him to win the electionHowever, the greatest risk comes from within, due to the possibility that after having declared rebellion, the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard dynamizes the internal contest due to the lawsuit he filed before the Federal Electoral Court.

Even collaborators of Marcelo He is credited with the “set-up” against the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaumhaving hired the advertisement that appeared yesterday on a giant screen in Times Square in New York, which shows how far it is capable of going to boycott the candidacy. He wants the result of the survey won by the former head of government to be annulled.

In recent days, as a result of the corruption scandalsfor the contracts of nearly 1,500 million pesos, the so-called “red house” and for him plagiarism in your graduation report, Xochitl Galvez has fallen in the polls, up to more than 50 points below Claudia and ensures that Alejandro Moreno of the PRI already enlists Beatriz Paredes as a possible replacement in a plan B, so at the moment it does not represent any danger to the coalition of Morena, PVEM and PT.

Even analysts close to the opposition They consider that the Morenistas could win up to 8 of the governorships that will be at stake in the election of the 2024 and the opposition front only has the hope of preventing Brunette and its allies achieve two thirds in the union congress for continue controlling the Supreme Court and the Electoral Tribunalwhere they have entrenched themselves to stop any electoral reform.

The top brass of the PRI and of BREAD The multiple deputies and senators fight because they see it as almost impossible to obtain positions in the cabinet and they light candles so that Marcelo continue dividing from within to Fourth Transformation.

Potpourri. Always yes or always no, most likely who knows. From the statements of PAS leader Héctor Melesio Cuén it follows that canceled last Saturday’s protest demonstration for emergency travel to Mexico Citywhere “by chance” met with the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD, Alejandro Moreno, Mario Cortes and Jesús Zambranoand from there the agreement of join the Broad Front for Mexico the candidacy for senator for 2024although he says that nothing is certain yet and that his party could still compete alone in the next contest.

DESTITUTE. Jesús Estrada Ferreiro was shockedsince the magistrates of the Federal Electoral Tribunal endorsed his dismissal from the mayor’s office and therefore His intention to return to the Culiacán government is frustrated and it follows that it would have been better for him not to have celebrated his return in advance.

THEY PROTEST. Faithful to his custom, the Governor Rubén Rocha He personally sworn in: Cuauhtémoc Chacón in COEPRISS, Antelmo Enrique Ríos in the undersecretary of public works and Elva Patricia Camacho as rector of the Polytechnic University of Sinaloa.

“We continue our route of El Camino de México”: Marcelo Ebrard, presidential candidate.

