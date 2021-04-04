The Leganes knocked down Sabadell and dispelled a streak of three consecutive games without winning with a triumph that did not serve to reactivate the Blue and Whites’ optimism. The doubts sown in the second half further blackened the haze of pessimism that Butarque has covered in recent days. And that the first part wore those of Garitano a brilliant version that deserved to end with a landslide, but only closed with 2-0. The goals of Arnáiz and Ibáñez, in addition to the visiting absence, invited fleeting hope. The Sabadell he woke up after the break and touched the tie. blond shortened distances and Guruzeta on two occasions he stroked a matched that the stick and Risk made unfeasible. Leganés protested a goal disallowed offside to Borja Bastón that the VAR lines did not clarify. The image was not even displayed.

The duel started in a chromatic confusion. Leganés’ tribute to the toilets with their second light blue clothing ended up turning into a nightmare due to the coincidence with the shirt of the Sabadell. To the eye, an effort to distinguish who they were. Who the others. Perhaps that was what turned the Catalans into an inert team, incapable of being aggressive against that rival so similar to them in clothing. His indolence in front of a Risk that premiered in Butarque was a fertile ground for the new believing version of this Leganés that, in Easter Sunday, unearthed his most aggressive mood (again 4-2-3-1) and pushed the ghosts of the past away.

He did it early and with baroque overtones. A long play ended in a high heel from Borja Bastón that, within the area, gave way so that Arnaiz will draw the blunderbuss that he carries on the left (minute 7). Golazo between violent and plastic that broke a wide streak without seeing the door. He hadn’t done it since December 2. Too much for a player called to be superclass in Second.

The fact is that the goal, far from accelerating the visitor’s pulse, increased his drowsiness, the one that took shelter after an attempt to defend by accumulation, but giving side corridors and simple balls. One of them was used by Eraso to steal and lead the 2-0 counter (minute 28). Ibáñez of another blunderbuss propped up a goal of relative tranquility that could still be bigger if it were not for Borja Bastón’s 3-0 cancellation after an offside that the TV did not clarify. The VAR lines were conspicuous by their absence. It happened just three minutes after the injury of Bustinza (38 ‘) and the double change of Sabadell (the same minute) with which gentleman he wanted to wake up his troops.

Agitated end of the first part that promised to transform the second into a game of greater concerns. No sooner said than done. The visitors awakened and in their first two strokes they cut distances. First, with a whip to the post by Guruzeta (58 ‘) and then with a goal by Rubio (59’). His distant shot touched on Ruben Perez and misled a Risk that had to multiply to stop the effervescence of this unleashed Sabadell that had the tie again at the feet of Guruzetaskillful exploiter of the gap that left Rosales, the replacement for Bustinza, on the right side.

Only the goalkeeper’s dexterity in hand to hand prevented a disaster that was repeated for Lega in the form of injury. Ibanez fell in the 72nd minute (muscular problem) and invited Garitano to resume the defense of three centrals with the entry of Tarin. Thus, armored in his area, Leganés finished off a match in which he enjoyed an isolated occasion while Sabadell drowned embedded in front of Riesgo in a howl of despair and without the draw he deserved.