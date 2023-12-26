Mr. Hensel, the dispute over glyphosate and the continued approval of the controversial weed killer was bitter. Originally the permit would have expired on December 15th. The active ingredient has now been approved for another ten years. A success for science?

More of a tragedy. The discussion about glyphosate left the scientific realm ten years ago. There are several reasons for that. The active ingredient glyphosate has mutated into a symbol for the challenges of the so-called agricultural industry, because crop protection products containing glyphosate are the best-selling herbicides worldwide. Since genetically modified plants have also been made tolerant to glyphosate, glyphosate is used as a total herbicide, although not in Germany Agriculture used against unwanted plants without harming the crop. Glyphosate is the projection surface for classic agriculture with its chemically synthesized active ingredients, which some people no longer want.

Is the criticism justified?

Glyphosate has been extensively studied. The leading evaluation authorities worldwide have evaluated more than 2,000 studies. 90 experts from several EU member states were involved in the current evaluation process. After evaluating around 180,000 pages of relevant studies, no concerns were identified that would speak against renewed approval. If glyphosate had been banned because of the public debate, we would have had to answer how we wanted to scientifically evaluate crop protection products in the future.

So is glyphosate comparatively harmless?

Two thirds of Germans believe that pesticide residues in food are illegal. In addition, public opinion towards agriculture is often negative. Farmers are insulted as poison sprayers when they drive off the farm with their plant protection equipment on the tractor. The complex consideration that all parliaments around the world have made when setting legal frameworks for the legal use of plant protection products, i.e. food security on the one hand and yield security, but also – and this is often forgotten – food safety on the other, will no longer be possible mentioned. Because by leaving it out you open up a different narrative. The question of which active ingredient is more toxic does not even arise.







Why not?

The approval of a plant protection product in Germany requires that the protection of human health is guaranteed when used as intended. The active ingredient testing of plant protection products in Europe is one of the strictest approval procedures in the world. Safety for people and the environment are the central elements. For example, approved active ingredients must be neither genotoxic nor carcinogenic. The public discussion about glyphosate was boring until the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said: possibly carcinogenic.

Then the discussion took off.