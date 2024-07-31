After the death of the two leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, Adnkronos contacted Claudio Bertolotti, founder of START Insight, researcher and author of “Gaza Underground, the underground and urban war between Israel and Hamas” (2024). Which started from the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. “We must distinguish the two souls of Hamas: the political one, until yesterday led by Haniyeh, which operates out of Gaza, and the military one, composed of the al-Qassam brigades, which enjoys a high degree of operational autonomy. Therefore, with the death of the political leader, the dynamics of the war on the ground do not change. However, it has a great weight on the balance of the region. Israel can tell its public opinion, faced with a conflict that has not brought any sensational results so far (among all the liberation of the hostages), that it has achieved a high-level objective. The Israelis were hoping for a quicker time, but in the meantime they bring home the decapitation of the Hamas leadership. Instead, at the international level it is an open challenge to Iran. It demonstrates the vulnerability of Tehran’s security system, managing to strike a very high-level guest who at that time was under the tutelage of the ayatollahs”.

The question now is how Iran might react. “It is at a crossroads. React, but it is not clear how, given that we have already had a demonstration of the Iranian reaction when on April 13 it unleashed an (ineffective) rain of missiles, rockets and drones on Israel. A direct military escalation does not seem within the regime’s reach, so it can focus on secondary actions, on multiple fronts, to strike the Israelis in a longer time frame. On the other hand, if it stands still, it risks losing face with its allies in the region. To whom it asks to fight its war on the front lines, sacrificing lives, resources and means. It cannot appear inert. Also because what has happened in the last few hours is more serious than the action against the Iranian consulate in Syria that triggered the response on April 13”.

After the assassination of Fouad Shukur, head of Hezbollah’s strategic unit, can Lebanon go to war with Israel? “We must not overlap the Lebanese state with Hezbollah, which is a component represented in the government, but militarily it is an autonomous para-state or proto-state entity, which dominates a territory and has its own financial resources that come mainly from abroad (and especially from Iran). The conflict is between Israel and Hezbollah, not with Lebanon. If it were to explode, it could be the spark for a civil war in the country, with ethno-religious-political parties ready to clash. Sunnis against Shiites, Christian-Maronites, Druze… the conflict in Lebanon is latent but always present. Such a scenario, which is the worst imaginable, would benefit Iran, because the attention and military efforts of Israel and the West would be concentrated in the north. This is why Tehran is fomenting conflict.”

In this scenario that no one wishes for, what would happen to the Unifil mission, led by the Italian military? At the moment there is the Alpine Brigade “Taurinense”, yesterday the Brigade “Sassari” arrived which is in the flanking phase and which will lead the contingent in the coming months. “The problem”, according to Bertolotti “is that that mission does not have the equipment or the mandate to face an open war scenario. Either a new UN resolution expands the mandate, and that is difficult, or the military instrument that is currently on the border can no longer guarantee a ‘buffer’ framework”.

Israel is showing a certain nonchalance in the face of the two targeted assassinations: Hamas leaders have been a (declared) target since October 7, while Hezbollah leaders have just struck a Druze village on Israeli soil, so they should have expected a response. “They are ready for a horizontal escalation,” explains the expert, “with the opening of multiple fronts at the same time: Hezbollah, the Syrian Shiite militias (marginal but up to a certain point) and obviously Hamas. Of course, it would mean being even more engaged than today, and the US would be put in an uncomfortable but one-way position: in the event of an open conflict with the Lebanese militias, they would certainly give their open support to Israel, whether this administration wants it or not. What we have seen in Congress lately, with funds for Israel blocked, is part of the presidential election campaign, which affects the quantity and quality of armaments destined for the historic ally. There will never be an interruption of defense supplies from the United States, but at certain times they may limit the shipment of certain weapons, such as those needed for offensive actions.”

Netanyahu strengthens his position? “He needs it, the war has scaled down Hamas but it is not enough. With the death of Haniyeh he speaks to his people and sends a message that we can compare, mutatis mutandis, to the elimination of Bin Laden and al Baghdadi for the Americans. He looks at internal political support, which is creaking but still rather compact, not at international support, which we know is very weakened, also due to the campaign of a very noisy minority that attacks Israel on a daily basis in the West”.

In conclusion, what is the balance of the war that began with the brutal attack on October 7, in light of the research carried out by Bertolotti on military actions above and below the ground in Gaza? “On the surface, despite what you read in the newspapers, Israel has been more cautious than it would have liked. The system of underground tunnels in Gaza, built by the al-Qassam militias under sensitive civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, mosques, forced the IDF to slow down movements in urban areas, to limit losses among its soldiers and civilians. Hamas was far-sighted: it turned the Palestinian population into a human shield, and used ‘lawfare’, law as a weapon of war. By sacrificing civilians in the vicinity of those military targets, often forcing them not to move, it obtained a strategic result: imposing the times and spaces of the war on Israel, slowing down its operations and causing it to lose a good part of the support of part of the international community. All this while other actors in the region, always coordinated by Iran such as Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Syrian militias, annoyed and engaged the IDF on other fronts. After all, Hamas is a movement devoted to death, as can also be seen from the statements of Haniyeh’s son. Its final objective, the total elimination of Israel, is extended in time and is in no hurry”. (by Giorgio Rutelli)