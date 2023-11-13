Prosecutors’ offices, the movements in the CSM to assign the top seats in Turin and Rome. Here’s who the favorites are

The match of Powers of Attorney it began with the assignment of the prestigious seats in Naples to Nicola Gratteri and Florence to Filippo Spiezia, but this was only the beginning, a real risk is in fact underway for two key courts: Turin And Rome. It is – we read in La Stampa – a puzzle game decided by a CSM which for the first time has a right-wing majority and which will continue to redesign the political-judiciary relationship on the Palazzo Chigi-Palazzo dei Marescialli axis.

However, it is Turin central pin from whom many things will descend. The post-Anna Maria Loreto race is ready to come to life in the Piedmontese capital. He sees himself in pole position two or three magistrates without, however, denying a legitimate and well-founded possibility also to internal deputies (including Marco Gianogliohead of the “economic crimes” pool, who investigated the financial statements and on the alleged capital gains of the Juventus). And they all compete – and at the same time – also for the second top of the judicial office, that of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Appeals left unprotected by the retirement of the expert Francesco Saluzzo.

For that role – continues La Stampa – seven candidates ran including Lucia Musti, former regent of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna and Enrico Cieri of Alessandria. Giovanni is there for the ordinary Piedmontese prosecutor’s office Bomberscurrent attorney of Reggio Calabriaa man expert in the fight against the ‘ndrangheta, already “Added”, for some time, to the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office: a “heavy” management who has been in the role for seven years. Maurizio is also there Romanellihistorical face of the Milan prosecutor’s office and now head of the Lodi office.

Giuseppe could arrive to mix up the cards Belovednow head of the public prosecutor’s office Bologna and before Trento and Pinerolo, son of Nicolò Beloved already head of the Dap. But persistent rumors place the latter in the running for the Rome Attorney General’s office. A qualified and complex marathon. Because in addition to Amato, the strong name is that of Antonio Patron currently head of the prosecutor’s office of La Spezia, but already member of the Superior Council. And it would be difficult – on the merits – to justify even a denial Michele Prestipinoformer prosecutor of Rome with appointment canceled by State Council in May 2021.

