The Civil Defense of São Paulo has issued an alert for the possibility of gusts of wind that could reach 100 km/h between Friday, 17th, and Sunday, 19th. The forecast is from the Emergency Management Center (CGE) as of cold front arriving in the State.

According to the CGE, wind gusts should vary between 60 and 80 km/h, but, during rain, they could reach 100 km/h. Climatempo points to the same risk, in addition to the possibility of lightning and hail.

Due to the alerts, the State Waterway Department (DH) reinforced guidance for coastal ferry users to monitor the transport situation in the coming days. In addition to the website itself, a DH application allows the user to monitor weather conditions and crossing times on different lines. There is still no forecast regarding a possible suspension of the service.

The wind can also bring new disruptions to the energy supply. Last week, many São Paulo residents spent almost a week without electricity after a storm hit the capital. The supply problem was repeated in some neighborhoods following the storm recorded on Wednesday night, the 15th.

The gusts of wind mark the change in weather that São Paulo should record from this Friday. After recording some of the highest temperatures in history this week – and with the possibility of a record breaking in the capital this Thursday – the maximum temperatures will decline in the coming days.

City Hall says it will take measures

In a statement, the City of São Paulo said that it has invested in “fundamental actions to mitigate the effects of rain in the capital”. “In addition to the actions, the municipal management also strengthened the work of the Fire Department, with the donation made this week, of two trucks prepared with hydraulic ladders with baskets so that professionals can reach up to 14 meters, and with 360º rotation. Each vehicle cost R$800,000.”

The municipal management also said that, in 2023, through the Municipal Secretariat of Urban Infrastructure and Works (SIURB), “it committed R$1.25 billion to drainage works throughout the municipality”.

“The Municipality’s Civil Defense works day in and day out in prevention situations and emergency calls. All actions aim to reduce negative impacts and optimize the response to incidents. When responding to incidents, when triggered, it carries out risk identification and directs the cases to the region’s Subprefecture sector and contacts other bodies for the necessary measures, such as the Fire Department, Municipal Secretariat for Social Assistance and Development, Municipal Health Secretariat, among others”, highlighted the City Hall.

Management highlighted that it has a predictive system that optimizes actions in the field in advance and assertively. “The system can inform what the probability of rain is and where it will occur. There are several alerts issued 24, 12, 6, 2 and up to an hour before the event. The integration of data with the tools made available by the municipal administration and analysis based on artificial intelligence is capable of assertive control of flood containment equipment and the city’s macro and micro drainage system.”