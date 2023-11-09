Gearbox Publishing has announced Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm the new expansion of Risk of Rain 2, a title that turned out to be a huge success. For now there is no precise release date when we will be able to play it, but it has already been activated Steam page and a video has been released that reveals some details about what awaits us.

In the movie we can see part of the development team talking about Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm: loremaster Kayla Larson, associate art lead Claire Bian and Managing Director of Production James Lopez.

Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm was unveiled at the Festival of Gup, where other announcements related to the Risk of Rain series were made, such as the launch of Risk of Rain Returns, which has millions of fans worldwide world.

The expansion is about a being without purpose, locked away and forgotten. After millennia spent in his prison, with desperation growing beyond tolerable, he fathered a son, sending him into the world that he could no longer inhabit. Now the “False Son” wanders around Petrichor V and guess who will have to deal with it?

Note that it only takes one player with the expansion to enable it for an entire lobby. However, players without the expansion will not be able to select new survivors and will not be able to permanently unlock new items, logbooks and other content.