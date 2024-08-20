The post-electoral crisis in Venezuela is already at serious risk of becoming entrenched three weeks after the vote. Far from offering any hope for a negotiated solution, President Nicolás Maduro’s entrenchment confirms his decision not to give an inch despite internal and international pressure, which demands the presentation of evidence of his supposed victory at the polls. The priority now is to put an end to the repression and persecution of both opposition political leaders and thousands of citizens who protested against the irregularities of a day that clearly lacked the transparency necessary to recognize the results, as denounced by the majority of countries in the democratic world, including allies of the current government, such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The National Electoral Council, whose president, a personal friend of Maduro, proclaimed the Chavista leader the winner, has still not provided any proof of the alleged victory since July 28. The government is advancing its strategy to have the Supreme Court of Justice, also in the hands of the ruling party, settle a controversy that, in the end, and as has been demanded since election night, would have been resolved by showing the minutes proving the election results from the outset. The opposition made available to everyone, on a website, more than 80% of the minutes in its possession, which would prove the victory of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, with 67% of the votes against Nicolás Maduro’s 30%. It is important to remember that three weeks later, this data, the only one available, has not been denied.

At this stalemate, the risk of the regime going backwards is total. It would not be the first time that the government has tried to buy time in order to generate various scenarios that would allow it to cope with the situation, that is, a regime of terror based on arrests and persecutions, which inhibits any type of protest or mobilization; a division within the opposition and a deterioration of the international community, which sees how Maduro does not even listen to those who not long ago he considered allies, such as the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or the Colombian, Gustavo Petro. The open proposal of both governments to overcome the situation of paralysis was to call new elections or a transitional coalition government. It was rejected by both Chavismo and the opposition; not only was it despised by Maduro, who accused his peers of practicing “microphone diplomacy” without mentioning them while reminding them of the need for both countries to collaborate with Venezuela in economic matters and border security.

International pressure may have a limited reach in the face of authoritarianism, but it must remain firm against Maduro’s drift, both by supporting, as it has done so far, the leadership of Brazil and Colombia and as a whole, with the remarkable statement published last Friday in which for the first time the United States, the European Union and Latin American countries joined forces. This statement calls for the immediate release of all those detained in the wave of repression of recent weeks, which Maduro has even boasted about, reiterates the demand for the publication of the minutes and supports any proposal for negotiation for a peaceful solution. This firmness and unity in the search for a negotiated solution in which all the actors participate is the way forward to overcome a dangerous paralysis.