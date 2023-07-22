Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 11:01 am Share

A possible wave of stimuli by the federal government, to try to curb the likely slowdown in economic activity from now on, is already worrying part of the market. The risk, however, is still very uncertain and based, above all, on signs from the current management and on previous experience with PT governments, according to economists interviewed by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

“The government has already taken some measures, but they have been modest from the fiscal point of view”, says the chief economist at Banco Inter, Rafaela Vitória. “We are concerned, however, if these measures are the tip of an iceberg or if the government is just providing some palliative care to try to revive the economy”, ponders the economist, who predicts a weakening of activity throughout the second half, mainly in sectors more dependent on credit.

Vitória projects a drop of 0.2% for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter and stability (0.0%) in the fourth, after the increase of 1.9% registered in the GDP of the first quarter and an increase of 0.2% expected for the second. The result, he estimates, should be growth of 2.0% for economic activity in the year. “It won’t be a good second half, but we won’t have a recession either. If we think that interest rates are at a high restriction level and that inflation needs to be slowed down, we are making a soft landing in Brazil.”

Economist Rodolfo Margato, from XP Investimentos, in turn, assesses that the greater risk of a wave of stimuli depends on the government’s assessment of activity in 2024 and is concentrated mainly in the quasi-fiscal sector, with a possible massive use of public banks in granting subsidized credit. “From the fiscal side, the expansion of real expenses is well mapped”, he adds. He points out that this risk is not incorporated into the brokerage base scenario.

For Vitória, there is a risk in the government’s anxiety to make the GDP grow. “When the growth data does not materialize in the coming quarters, the government can come up with creative ideas; magic formulas we’ve tried in the past and didn’t work”, says Vitória, who assesses that a possible presentation of bolder measures could disrupt the country’s risk perception.

The economist defends that the best posture in this situation would be to wait for the moment of low growth to pass and allow inflation to converge to the target in a consistent way. “Thus, the reduction of interest rates will make the economy grow in the future”, she says. Vitória projects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2024, with a downward bias.

Margato’s XP predicts GDP growth of 2.2% in 2023, followed by a slowdown to 1.0% in 2024 – the projection for next year, in this case, has an upward bias. “If there is growth between 1.0% and 1.5% in 2024, will this be assessed as little or within expectations?”, asks the economist.

The GDP cooling projection of 1.0% in 2024 is shared by the chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez – he predicts, however, a 2.0% increase in 2023.

The economist points out, however, that, in his analysis, these measures are unsuccessful from an economic point of view. “We are talking about items linked to credit, so what ends up happening is an anticipation or postponement of this type of purchase, there is no perennial impulse with this type of measure”, he says.

Sanchez is also aware of the fiscal noise that this type of measure can cause. “You need to take resources from somewhere, give up allocating this resource to another area, to make the incentive viable”, he says. “And the worst thing is the risk of not working out, because the expense is already contracted, it is just not known whether the concrete return will come.”

Margato adds that the political judgment on the performance of the labor market can be even more decisive for the realization or not of the risk of new stimulus measures by the government. So far, according to the economist, the general picture of the labor market is more positive than imagined and throughout the third quarter the perspective is of an unemployment rate oscillating around 8.0%, with seasonal adjustment. The rate, however, should rise again from the last quarter, he ponders. XP projects, for the time being, a seasonally adjusted rate of 8.5% at the end of 2023 and around 9.0% at the end of 2024.

Regarding the measures already launched by the federal government, Margato assesses that some of them promoted some relief in the short term, but were not strong enough to reverse the deceleration trend, only to smooth the movement. He highlights income transfer initiatives and, among them, Bolsa Família. “When we look at a broader concept of disposable income for families – which, in addition to salary, considers social security benefits and social protection programs -, we reach an increase of almost 5% above inflation in 2023. This is the main contribution in the short term”, he says.

When talking about a more long-term perspective, Sanchez, from Ativa, recalls that due to the presidential election in 2026, there is a risk of a certain anticipation of the electoral dispute, with the introduction of possible populist measures, such as the one seen in 2022. Ativa forecasts growth of 1.5% for GDP in 2025 and 2026.