The state of agitation of the residents widens together with the cracks in the asphalt, which have now become chasms in which to sink to the knee. A sign that, in the municipalities wedged between Bergamo and Brescia overlooking Lake Iseo, the landslide that sees its epicenter in Tavernola is anything but immobile. It has been denounced for some time by the residents who – in the face of these landslides – ask the Region to review the permit granted to Italsacci, the cement factory that uses explosive charges for mining. And after the report published in the TPI weekly which denounced the risk of a new Vajont, in the wake of the earthquake of 18 December, the citizens collected a small victory: the Lombardy Department of the Environment “temporarily suspended” the authorization of the cement factory. “We did not win the battle, because there was no revocation – is the cautious comment of the residents -: now let’s see what will happen …”.

The verdict that for now makes residents and mayors breathe a sigh of relief is condensed into a sentence, reported in the very last lines of the document kept concealed: “The suspension of the blasting activities of the sprints is prescribed until further notice”. But those few words at the bottom of the page have more than one meaning. First of all, the situation was not as safe as it had been certified by the Region in recent weeks. The scenario and the concerns raised by the mayors of the territories, by the parliamentarian Devis Dori (LeU) and by the Lombard councilor Ferdinando Alberti (M5s) had a foundation: the situation is gradually worsening. And the mix of contributing causes that makes the march pace of the landslide unpredictable as illustrated in the reports drawn up by the experts of the Bicocca University and of Florence is concrete, tangible (just look at the trend of the ruts in the asphalt) and, above all, not at all. rare. In the end, in short, the Region had to take note of the evidence: the Italsacci cement factory – based in Tavernola – must for the moment interrupt the explosive charges, unlike what was granted until December 22, when 350 kg of explosives could be detonate twice a week.

The decision-making coup was signed by the director of the regional Department of the Environment, engineer Filippo Dadone. The pretext is the earthquake which, at 11.34 on 18 December, saw its epicenter in Bonate Sotto, in the province of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 km and with a magnitude of 4.4, so much so that it was felt both in the Brescia area and in in the Milanese area. The stop – writes the Region – starts “not being able to exclude that further settlement phenomena may occur, pending the delivery of the analyzes of the regional consultants in charge of the study on the instability of Monte Saresano”.

In the meantime, Legambiente announced a second complaint in the prosecutor’s office. «The inhabitants of the Squadre hamlet in the municipality of Vigolo are alarmed by the continuous explosions that have been echoing in the quarry for the excavation of the marl for several months. The cement plant, on the other hand, has resumed its activity at full capacity. Its warehouses are again full of dangerous material (additives) and harmful to the environment and workers in the event of a landslide. The threat of the landslide remains a nightmare for the whole of Lake Iseo – remarks the president of the Basso Sebino club, Dario Balotta, in a note -. The fragmentation of competences and the conflicting opinions between the Ministry of the Environment, the Region and the Province, which should have as their first objective the safety of citizens and the environment, allows Italsacci (of the large German group Hidelberg) to decide only on the basis of his interests. The local community is therefore disoriented, frightened and with severe traffic problems: the road to Parzanica is always closed ». Hence the decision: «Given the serious situation caused by the resumption of activities, Legambiente has instructed its lawyers to prepare a new complaint, also to find out who is responsible for authorizing the complete resumption of activities».

Just in recent weeks, the administrations of Tavernola, Vigolo and Parzanica, in the province of Bergamo, have sent a note to Lombardy calling for a review of the Italsacci authorization and a new environmental impact assessment. Because the question is not resolved: the authorization is suspended, not revoked. What are the risks? In the event of a landslide slipping, “the involvement of the cement plant” is not excluded. Inside, in fact, dangerous materials are stored which, if not removed, in the event of a landslide, would end up in the lake causing irreparable environmental damage. The list is chilling: two thousand tons of Pet-coke (a fuel derived from petroleum), 500 tons of treated waste, 50 tons of ammonia solution and another 500 tons of motor and gear oils.

After the urgent questioning discussed in Parliament, the new warning from the Hon. Dori: «How many suspensions and restarts of the mining activity will the Lombardy Region need before realizing that the only possible decision is to definitively revoke the mining concessions to Ca ‘Bianca? These constant changes of decision only demonstrate confusion, as each day the landslide moves and the danger to the population increases. Do not think now the Region of attributing any acceleration of the landslide only to the earthquake: we also want to know the outcome of the sprints at the end of October and the data relating to the effect of the resumption of mining activity in recent weeks, of which Lombardy is jointly responsible together with Italsacci. Obviously my urgent questioning to the Chamber of Deputies, the protests of citizens who feel their homes vibrate every time explosives are used in the mine and the announced Legambiente complaint had the effect of reminding the Region of the serious danger to safety. of thousands of people “.

Dori, however, also raises an appeal to the G16, or to the representatives of the sixteen municipalities of the lake: “Now I would like a clear position also on their part, who cannot stand by the window and observe what others are doing: what do they think of the recovery? and the subsequent suspension, the mining activity and the outcome of the expert study? I would like everyone to expose themselves clearly without fear of disturbing the Region and without awe of Italcementi ».