





An international group of scientists believes that not enough attention is being given to a possible scenario of global collapse of human societies or even the extinction of the species due to profound climate changes that are pushing the planet towards a "potential global climate catastrophe".

In an article published in the scientific journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’, experts argue that, although it is difficult to predict very long-term scenarios, climate cataclysm scenarios cannot be ruled out and that human societies may face the what they call “the climatic endgame”.

In this framework, humans would be subject to increasingly extreme and devastating weather events, which destroy societies as we know them today and which would jeopardize the future of Homo Sapiens on planet Earth.

“Looking to a future in which climate change accelerates and not considering worst-case scenarios is, at the very least, naive risk management”, warn the scientists, who add that ignoring the climate crisis is “fatefully foolish”.

“There is a lot of evidence that climate change could become catastrophic”, they predict, and warn that extreme events can already be predicted with “the most modest levels of warming”.

The expert panel says governments must be prepared for this crisis and that preparation must begin now. Better understanding “these extreme consequences can help galvanize action, improve resilience and develop policy”.

The “paths to disaster are not limited to the direct impacts of high temperatures”, defend the scientists, pointing out that disasters resulting from climate change, driven by human action, will have profound impacts on the foundations of contemporary societies. “Financial crises, conflicts and new disease outbreaks can cause other calamities”, they explain.

The group of experts emphasize that the scenarios in which the global temperature exceeds 3 degrees centigrade are very little studied and their possible impacts are not yet known. “It is about the scenario that matters most that we know the least,” they write in the article.

Currently, several countries are already suffering the harsh consequences of global warming, especially poorer countries and island states, more than richer nations, which are the ones that most contribute to climate imbalance. If appropriate measures are not taken to prepare human societies for the worst scenarios, which despite being unlikely are still possible, “a chain of instability with potentially serious ramifications could occur”.

The most consensual forecasts point out that by 2100, if we continue in the current trend of greenhouse gas emissions, the planet could warm between 2.1 degrees and 3.9 degrees. However, this increase could be limited to 2.6 degrees if countries comply with climate commitments assumed in international forums.

Still, this group of scientists says that “even these optimistic prospects lead Earth down dangerous paths.” If temperatures exceed 2 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures, that is, before the 18th century, the continuation of humanity could be at risk.

“We suggest that it’s time to seriously scrutinize how best to expand our research horizons” to encompass worst-case scenarios, the scientists urge.

The last time this level of temperature was felt on Earth was more than 2.6 million years ago, long before the rise of human civilizations, so if this is repeated, it is possible to predict that our societies will collapse and the world, as we have it today, cease to exist.








