To make Ile-de-France residents aware of the role of forests in their region, a “Ile-de-France Forest Festival” has been scheduled for this weekend. It is organized by various forest operators united under the “FiBois-Ile-de-France” logo. It will begin on Friday October 2, at 6 pm, with a “large participatory theatrical debate” at the Sorbonne (1). We are told that “experts in the sector and the environment will exchange for an evening in order to provide answers to recurring questions: is cutting down a tree an anti-ecological act? Does the use of wood, an ecological product par excellence, whether in materials or energy, justify cutting down trees? “.

On Saturday, October 3, the general public is invited to “discover the Ile-de-France forests” through activities which will allow discussions on the essential role that they play in our daily life as Ile-de-France residents. This program was announced when the summer was dry. But the visits will be made after several days of rain, but also after strong winds announced for Friday. The organizers have been preparing these long-standing visits with the aim of informing Ile-de-France residents on “the challenges of forestry management and the role of forest ecosystems, particularly in the fight against climate change”. Meetings are also planned with professionals from the timber industry as well as agents from the National Forestry Office (ONF).

25% of the area of ​​Ile-de-France covered by forest

Upstream of these initiatives this week, we took part on September 15 in a press trip to the forest of Fontainebleau. The latter, near Paris, receives an average of 10 to 12 million visitors per year, many people used to go there every week, or even several times in the same week when they live nearby. As elsewhere in France and in the world, the forest has suffered in our region from a lack of rain for several years, two ONF employees told us that day. This is a natural forest with many Scots pines but also deciduous trees such as oak, hornbeam, acacia, this diversity of planting making it easier to resist drought and disease.

Despite an urbanization which continues to grow, 25% of the Ile-de-France region is still made up of massifs, forests of which the closest to Paris are the Bois de Boulogne and the Bois de Vincennes. Some 230,000 m3 of wood are sold each year in Ile-de-France. The exploitation of the Ile-de-France forest, like many others in the country, has also become an ecological necessity. The term may surprise. But as the Scots pine is declining due to the lack of water on the sandy lands of the forest of Fontainebleau, cutting down the trees in the process of withering and selling their wood as quickly as possible becomes imperative in order to try to best preserve the rest of the massif. .

The role of the itinerant sawyer to speed up woodworking

During this visit, we met Christophe Salleck. He is an itinerant sawyer who travels in the forest with a portable sawmill. His work makes it possible to transform trees felled with a chainsaw on site and into lumber. The demonstration he made that day to the press in a small clearing was convincing and it is reasonable to assume that this way of proceeding will be relevant in the future by saving time. Because the deteriorating health condition of a growing number of trees will lead to increasingly targeted cuts, as long as it is possible to sell their wood. Because we now realize that a diseased tree can dry up very quickly.

Finance agroforestry rather than speculators

The health of forests is deteriorating rapidly in France and around the world. Suddenly, the law of supply and demand applied to fix the price of lumber now reduces the profitability of the sector, and not only in Ile-de-France. In “The agricultural and rural Jura” of last September 25, the association of forest communes of the department of the same name, indicated that “in conjunction with the ONF services” it was building “a timber marketing strategy based on the reduction of green timber, in order to dispose of scholytic timber (2) as a priority, but also by taking into account the financial difficulties of the municipalities and by giving priority to those with the greatest difficulties ”.

Forests have entered a process of decline which is likely to worsen over the decades. Faced with this risk, what is known as “agroforestry” consists of planting trees in cultivated or grazed fields at a density of about fifty trunks per hectare. The experiments carried out for 30 years by INRAE ​​show that this is a technique of the future. However, part of the European funds intended for agriculture should be directed in this direction in the very forthcoming reform of the common agricultural policy. It would be otherwise relevant than the stupid project of “green bonds” of 225 billion euros promised to speculators on September 23 by Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, to stock marketers to green their speculative investments.

Gerard Le Puill

(1) Place de Jussieu in Paris. To register according to available places www.fibois-idf.fr/evenement/tribunal-pour-les-generations-futures

(2) The bark beetle is a pest that digs galleries between the bark and the wood of trees