If the United States is no longer the world’s economic leader, it can only blame itself. Over the past few weeks, international institutions and prominent economists have warned that the global economy, especially the US, faces the possibility of lower growth – not just recession, but low growth for a decade or more. Some of it will be due to an aging population, but also one of the reasons is that we choose policies that derail our economy. You might think that this would be a cause for concern and a wake-up call, that growth would become a priority, but instead it is met with collective indifference – even an obsession with low-growth politics. Indeed, explaining the importance of economic growth was as trite and unnecessary as explaining the benefits of living longer or explaining why it is good to be nice to people.
Today, however, economic growth needs someone to advocate and defend it. Growth, even if it is not shared fairly, is what enables us to live better, longer and more comfortable lives than we did 60, 40 or even 25 years ago. Higher growth also makes people happier.
Conversely, it is stagnation, not inequality, that breeds resentment and populism. And growth is the best solution to climate change because productivity-driven growth is how we use fewer resources in order to get more produced. Someone might say that we are rich enough, so why do we need more? Someone might have asked this question in the 1800s, thinking about how much better things were possible than in 1700.
But what if a person in the year 1800 had the power to stop growth? In that case all future generations would be deprived of what in 1800 would have seemed unimaginable comforts. However, there is a movement to demonize growth. Because skeptics see growth as antithetical to climate protection, or are just anti-capitalists. It is also remarkable that even moderate policymakers in both parties are increasingly favoring safety over growth. The fact is that economic growth is like the growth of asset prices in financial markets, as it is associated with a trade-off between risk / return.
In this context, economic historian Deidre McCloskey believes that a culture that encourages innovative risk-taking, even among the not very rich, is the reason that made the United Kingdom the first country to industrialize and become the economic power it has become. Traditionally, the US has chosen more growth over safety than Europe. It has a weaker middle-class welfare system, a relatively open economy, fewer labor protection laws, less bureaucracy, and more lenient bankruptcy protection laws.
And for that the United States was rewarded, as it became the richest and had the most innovative economy. As countries get richer, the argument can be made that they can now afford less risk, and there are undoubtedly benefits in greater stability.
But today’s policymakers are becoming too safe-minded, ignoring the things we give up. Growth increases when you add more people, capital, or productivity to the economy. For example, the shrinking and aging population of the United States means fewer workers and less production. We may be able to partially offset this by increasing productivity.
Instead, recent US policies cause productivity to be sacrificed in a misguided effort to reduce risk. It is true that creating a new invention and bringing it to market is always a risky business. And new technology creates a lot of uncertainty, which means some capital goes to the wrong places like cryptocurrency or online companies like Pets.com instead of going to Google or Amazon. Meanwhile, people are losing jobs and money. The bottom line: a future of lower growth not only deprives future generations of prosperity, it also means that we will have to pay more for the things we consume.
The fact is that lower growth means lower tax revenues, with a larger share going to debt repayments than to benefits and services. As such, we risk a vicious cycle of higher taxes, lower investment, and even lower growth. Accordingly, instead of trying to achieve the impossible – growth without risk – the government and the “Federal Reserve” should recognize that risk is the price of growth, because the risk-based economy is what made America an economic power. What is certain is that a low-growth future is not a destiny or an inevitability. We can change course and let the markets work.
* Fellow of the Manhattan Institute in New York.
