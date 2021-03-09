D.he “blame game” has started. The banking supervisory authority Bafin has not yet declared the compensation case for Bremer Greensill Bank, and it is not even completely certain whether it will come to that. But the question of who failed in the case of this bank is already being discussed intensively. After all, it is said to be around 1 billion euros in deposits from German private investors, more than three times the amount from the case of the Icelandic bank Kaupthing, which caused so much excitement in 2008. The usual suspects were quickly identified: Did the Bafin react too late? Should the auditors have intervened?

But a new group comes into view that might otherwise not have been on the agenda: the interest rate platforms. Companies such as Weltsparen and Zinspilot have given Greensill substantial streams of deposits from private customers. They offer savers to transfer their money to little-known banks that still pay some interest. Often these are banks with strange-sounding names from other European countries, where deposits of up to 100,000 euros are guaranteed by the respective state. Or rather unknown banks based in Germany, such as Greensill Bank, which is also a member of the voluntary German deposit insurance fund.

The joke is that it is often German savings banks and banks that recommend these interest rate platforms to their customers. Hamburger Sparkasse, or Haspa for short, was just doing it again: With the help of its partner Deposit Solutions, which operates the Zinspilot platform, Haspa customers could “benefit from attractive interest rates at selected product banks,” said Frank Brockmann, Vice-President of the Sparkasse. in a message. Deutsche Bank also works closely with the interest rate platform. She is even involved in Deposit Solutions. In addition, the company provides the basis for the interest rate market, a showcase project: “Deposit Solutions provides the technical infrastructure for the interest rate market, Deutsche Bank’s managed deposit marketplace, which makes fixed-term deposit offers from selected third-party banks from European countries available to our private customers,” said a spokesman for Deutsche Bank: “Changes to this cooperation are not planned.”

However, both institutes assured that they only selected certain Deposit Solutions banks for their customers. Greensill Bank is said not to have been there in either case. However, the list of institutions that cooperate with Zinspilot or Weltsparen is long and includes many other savings banks, Volksbanks and private banks.

The banks praise the interest rate platforms

One change is interesting: In the past, one liked to hear critical words from the banks about the interest rate platforms. In recent years, however, that had completely changed: Many banks praise the interest rate platforms, which actually compete with them. The banks’ motives are twofold: In times of very low interest rates, on the one hand, they no longer wanted to hear the grumbling and complaining of customers in their branches about zero and negative interest rates. They offer them a service that is in high demand by brokering investment offers with higher interest rates from other banks, similar to platforms for third-party funds. On the other hand, it is also a welcome opportunity for them to keep deposits off their necks – for which they can hardly find any profitable use.