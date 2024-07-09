A nice idea: healthy people in a healthy world. Politically, this is a theme that has cropped up again and again in election campaigns for generations, no matter how big the crises. However, the extent to which this idea of ​​a healthy world depends on how stable the environment and the geophysical conditions around us remain has been noticed surprisingly late on the big political stage. At the World Climate Summit in Dubai last year, the connection between accelerated man-made climate change and human health was discussed in detail for the first time. Previously, the health-damaging consequences of the climate crisis were a rather sporadic issue and usually only during extreme events.