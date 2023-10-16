According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the reasons would be the Chinese government’s restrictions and fines on due-diligence companies

Risk rating companies assess that it is no longer advantageous to remain in Hong Kong. According to the WSJ (Wall Street Journal), Some foreign companies have withdrawn their employees from the Chinese metropolis as business slows down and local authorities take more restrictive measures regarding corporate intelligence information.

Three companies due diligence from the United States and the United Kingdom that had been in Hong Kong for more than 10 years have already withdrawn or reduced their operations in 2023, according to the newspaper.

In 2023, China imposed a series of restrictions to foreign companies due diligencewho advise clients on commercial risks or carry out in-country checks and investigations.

In July, China established a fine of US$ 1.5 million to Mintz Group, one of the companies that closed its office in Hong Kong. The penalty occurred because the Chinese government stated that the company carried out “unauthorized statistical work”.

In addition to fining Mintz, Chinese authorities also questioned the team at the US consulting company Bain It is banned a Hong Kong-based senior executive at US risk consulting firm Kroll, to leave China.

The total number of foreign companies with regional headquarters in Hong Kong is declining and the number of people hired by foreign companies in the city fell by 25,000 between 2019 and 2022, according to Chinese government figures.

“It is clear that both mainland China and Hong Kong are no longer safe businesses for due-diligence and investigative services, due to the expansion of national security concepts throughout China,” said Martin Purbrick, an analyst at the Jamestown Foundation.