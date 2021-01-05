Twenty five hundred Córdoba fans will live live this afternoon the Cup tie with Getafe (follow the game live on AS.com). New for the number for the locals and more for the visitors who will play for the first time since March With public in the stands. Demanding match for Geta and very exciting for Córdoba. Responsibility for the Cup of Two teams very focused on their league.

Getafe does not want to relive the experience of last season when they fell to a Second B. Bordalás ensures maximum respect and maximum rotations. Many breaks, Five boys from the branch on the list and some starters who will wait on the bench in case the situation requires them. The doubts start in the goal and end up front where only Ángel and Mata remain healthy.

The blanquiverdes arrive on a roll since Pablo Alfaro took over the team, with the only loss of Javi Flores and the possibility of debut of Miguel de las Cuevas who has been training with the team for a long time. Three weeks without competition have helped them to recover and also to lose their rhythm a bit.