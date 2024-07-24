Mexico City.- The Mexican peso depreciated sharply against the dollar on Wednesday, presenting the worst performance among the currencies in the region, amid widespread pessimism in the market due to fears of a possible re-election of Donald Trump in the United States, the progress of judicial reform and after deplorable inflation figures in Mexico.

In addition to the above, Tesla’s decision to pause its Gigafactory in Nuevo León until after the elections in the United States also affected the national currency.

The local currency was trading at 18.3985 units per dollar, with a sharp drop of 1.28 percent compared to the Reuters reference price on Tuesday, when it closed with a depreciation of more than 1.30 percent.

Consumer prices in Mexico rose much more than expected during the first half of July, to 5.61 percent annually, according to Inegi.

“The peso is affected by the volatility observed at the close of the previous session, after considering a possible acceleration of the approval of ‘Plan C’ in August,” said the Monex Financial Group, in reference to the ambition of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to obtain approval in Congress for his package of reforms.

“At the same time, Trump’s comments about possible tariff increases have affected the development of infrastructure projects in Mexico,” he added.

In this regard, Fitch said that the judicial reform proposed by the ruling party in Mexico could negatively affect the investment appetite and business environment of non-financial companies if its implementation impedes the autonomy and quality of the justice system.

However, Mexican companies will show resilience amid the uncertainty posed by the recent elections, which Morena won comfortably, and credit metrics are likely to remain within rating expectations, Fitch added in a statement.

Markets will continue to focus on electoral events and upcoming macroeconomic figures from the United States, where inflation data will be published on Friday and could provide further clues about the direction of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.