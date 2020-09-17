The autumn holidays are coming up. Now, of all times, the Foreign Office is issuing a travel warning for popular holiday destinations in Holland. What that means.

A stroll by the sea, frikandel and french fries for dinner or a canal cruise in Amsterdam – the autumn vacation in the Netherlands could have been so wonderful, as the neighboring country has a lot to offer. The Coronavirus* But now again makes a dash through the vacation planning, how RUHR24.de* reported.

Because Holland has been reporting increasing numbers of infections for a few days. Most recently there were around 1,300 new corona infections within 24 hours (September 15) – more than ever in the Netherlands (more Service topics on RUHR24.de). Both the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Foreign Office reacted immediately to the increasing corona numbers and issued a travel warning for the particularly affected regions of North and South Holland.

That also means popular holiday regions in Holland are currently considered a risk area* classified. Among other things, Zandvoort, Texel, Scheveningen or Noordwijk. But also: the port metropolis Rotterdam, The Hague and, last but not least, Amsterdam. For vacationers, this means: mandatory quarantine and a free corona test on return. *RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.