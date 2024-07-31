With a display of talent and skill for risk and acrobatics on two wheels, cyclist José Torres Gil (29 years old), known as “Maligno”, won the first gold medal for the Argentine delegation at the Paris Olympic Games. It was in the BMX (Bicycle Motocross) freestyle event. Argentina had not topped the podium in an Olympic competition since Rio 2016, when it took home the gold prize in men’s hockey, women’s judo and sailing.

The venue was the Place de la Concorde, converted into an open stadium for the “urban” disciplines of the Olympic Games: in addition to the BMX competitions freestylehosts the breaking (acrobatic dance), skateboarding (skateboard) and 3×3 basketball.

Forward and backward turns, jumps with hands off the handlebars or with feet releasing the pedals, combined with vertigo for momentum and smoothness for landing, were included in the routine of Maligno Torres in the final test of the category. Already in his first pass on the ramps, the judges highlighted him with what would be the best mark of a humid and hot day.: 94.82 points.

His excellent initial performance forced his competitors to take risks and the American Marcus Christopher and the Australian Logan Martin, world and Olympic champion, ended up suffering falls. In his second run, Torres Gil achieved a lower mark, although superior to most of his nine rivals, with a score of 92.12. That is why he took the first result, which earned him the gold. The podium was completed by Kieran Reilly, from Great Britain, who obtained 93.91 points and the silver medal, and Anthony Jeanjean, from France, bronze with 93.76 points.

“I still can’t believe what’s happening,” Torres Gil said after his consecration. “I knew there was nothing more important [que los Juegos Olímpicos] “I was very scared because I knew I could get injured,” he said, adding that “I was very scared because I knew I could get injured.” And no wonder: he has suffered many injuries and has missed many competitions, such as the Tokyo 2020 games, due to the risks he takes in his performances —for example, he competes without brakes to have greater freedom of movement—. There is a reason they call him Maligno.

Torres Gil was born in Bolivia in 1995 and lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra until he was 11, when his family moved to Argentina, to the province of Córdoba. There, when he could not yet speak with the typical local lilt, he and his twin brother, Francisco, fell in love with bicycles in a park where they had gone to play soccer. In the distance, he said, they saw a group of kids “jumping on bikes and skateboards,” a scene that suggested to them “great attraction and adrenaline.” They borrowed a bicycle and, in his own words, “that’s where it all started and there was no turning back.”

Torres Gil had already won gold medals last year at the X Games competition in the United States and at the Santiago de Chile 2023 Pan American Games. In Paris 2024, she reached the summit. Hers was Argentina’s second gold medal in cycling – the previous one had been in the Madison event in Beijing 2008 – and the 22nd gold in the history of Olympic sport in the South American country.