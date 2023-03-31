The MotoGP World Championship lands in Argentina after an intense opening week of the new era of sprint racing. The busy inaugural Grand Prix in Portugal was as spectacular as it was controversial, and the numerous incidents throughout the race have resulted in four casualties for this weekend’s appointment at Termas de Río Hondo. Pol Espargaró (GasGas), Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) and Marc Márquez (Honda), almost a fifth of the 22-rider grid, will not be on the Argentine track, after suffering various injuries in the different sessions of the new format.

In Portimão there were up to 24 crashes in the premier class, a figure that follows the trend observed last year. Then, the average was 17 per grand prix contested, an increase of almost 250% compared to the average seven shots recorded in 2010. “I just hope this sport doesn’t become boxing. I’m not saying that the format is bad, you have to give it time, understand it and see if the intensity drops a bit, the tension of the riders”, assured Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), more critical of the attitude of his teammates on the track than of the intention of the organizers with the changes.

Fabio Quartararo, champion with Yamaha in 2021, also pointed to the transformation of the motorcycles, beasts that are increasingly difficult to master on circuits that remain small for their speed and power. “It’s the same for everyone, and I don’t want to complain too much, but in the end it’s a security issue. We ride motorcycles that react in a way that you cannot control, and I think it is quite dangerous ”, he assessed. Marc Márquez, precisely, justified his serious mistake in the Algarve by the fact that the front wheel of his motorcycle locked up, his inertia uncontrollable after a braking failure.

The premiere of the sprint and the new training schedules, with competitive frenzy and little time to work on the set-up since Friday, was the last thing the team was missing. paddock, where there are opinions for all colors. Even Pecco Bagnaia, current world champion and undisputed winner of the two inaugural races for Ducati, with no apparent reason to complain, pointed out that Dorna must refine the shot. “On Saturday I ended up mentally exhausted, the day was long. This circuit is not so demanding, but for Mugello or Austin some changes would have to be introduced”, he commented, referring to the added physical load that these tracks entail.

In a World Cup with 21 stops in 18 countries, 42 races in eight months, the physical and mental defect aims to be the heaviest in history. “Before, you could disconnect before starting to prepare for the race on Sunday. Now there is no time to relax”, confirmed Àlex Márquez.

The intense start to the season has also caused an avalanche of criticism, unanimous, towards the commissioners of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) for the disparity of criteria in the sanctions. “We must reach an unequivocal standard”, the Aprilia Maverick Viñales rider proposed from Termas de Río Hondo, where Aleix Espargaró was the fastest in the first practice sessions. The change of editorial criteria of the judges from one day to the next with the sanction to Márquez was one of the topics discussed in the safety commission yesterday, the moment in which the pilots have a voice —but not a vote— on the future of the championship.

Congruence

“We have to look for consistency. There were big falls last year, but since it’s Marc Márquez, everyone is getting fed up. I’m not trying to defend him, but the important thing is to establish a fixed line, one that doesn’t move depending on the day”, said Australian Jack Miller.

Another issue that was discussed at the meeting was the need to improve security measures after the brutal impact of Pol Espargaró -still in the hospital, but just out of the ICU- against the protection barriers in Portugal. “A pilot cannot hit the wall, this is totally unacceptable”, summed up his brother Aleix. Pol’s injury report —jaw fracture and two vertebrae— predicts a long recovery: “Right now he is in a corset, he cannot move”, stated Hervé Poncharal, director of the GasGas team.