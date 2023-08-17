admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/17/2023 – 8:11 am

China has suspended the publication of data on unemployment in the 16-24 age group, a major problem in the economy that the indignation of young people on the internet and in the streets of Beijing was already showing.

According to the latest data, published in June, unemployment among Chinese youth stands at 21.3%, a record percentage in a country accustomed to full employment.

The National Institute of Statistics (BNS) indicated on Tuesday that it will temporarily stop publishing youth unemployment figures, due to the need to “adjust” the data in this age group.

“Translation: let me find a statistical method that allows me to reduce the percentage”, sarcastically wrote a user of the social network Weibo, the most important in China.

“I dare not imagine what the real unemployment percentage is”, wrote another Internet user, while a third ironically stated: “I do not publish (the numbers) = there is no unemployment”.

– AI competition –

The suspension of the publication of these data has been one of the main topics of debate this week on Weibo, a virtual controversy also present in the streets of Beijing.

“My university specialty is environmental engineering. But as the pinnacle of artificial intelligence, I don’t think I’ll have many opportunities in the design sector,” 18-year-old Li Nuojun, a student living in the Chinese capital, told AFP.

This university student acknowledged that both she and her friends fear that they will have serious difficulties finding a good job when they finish their studies.

“It worries me”, assures Li Nuojun, who says “try not to think about it too much right now”.

– Interest in public service –

The concern is even greater among those who have completed their studies.

“It is increasingly difficult for young people to find a job. For example, my cousin and his classmates preferred to continue studying,” explains Guo, 35, who works in the IT sector.

“Many of them try to become civil servants”, he says about the interest of young people in the state sector in the face of precariousness in the private sector.

Xue, 29, laments that several of her friends have tried to change jobs but have not been able to.

“They sent resumes for months and did several job interviews. But none of them worked,” the young woman explained to AFP.

“The salary they offer is not very high and you have to work a lot of overtime. The job market is very competitive,” she assures.