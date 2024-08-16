Dubai dermatologist Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi warned of the dangers of excessive exposure to sunlight during the summer.

He also warned against attempts by some social influencers and celebrities to invite their followers to expose their facial skin to sunlight, to give it “summer” colours.

He stressed that “skin pigmentation, fungal infections, and other diseases such as urticaria, melasma, and lupus erythematosus are among the most common diseases during the summer, due to the high temperatures and humidity.”

He explained that temperatures in the region reach record levels during the summer, which requires taking some preventive measures, especially during peak hours (from 9 am to 4 pm), which is the period during which many families and members of society visit swimming pools, beaches and water parks to enjoy their vacations.

He stated that summer is a fertile environment for the growth of fungi that lead to the appearance of dark and light spots on the skin, and raises concerns about contracting vitiligo.

Other types of fungi may appear between the toes, due to wearing certain types of shoes, using shared swimming pools, in addition to skin abrasions on the upper thighs.

He advised wearing loose cotton clothing and long-sleeved clothing to provide the greatest possible protection. He also advised using topical antifungals and sitting under umbrellas during outdoor outings.

He pointed out that the sun is usually deceptive, as some people think that its rays are ineffective, which makes many people abandon protection methods and expose their bodies to the rays, only to be surprised later that their skin has been severely burned.

Some people may think that being in the water protects them from the sun’s rays, but this is a misconception.

He stated that many parents apply sunscreen creams to their children’s bodies to ensure their safety when exposed to the sun, or when they are in water parks, without paying attention to the fact that the duration of the sunscreen’s effectiveness does not exceed two hours at most, and that they must reapply it again, so that they are not exposed to severe sunburn and skin inflammation.

He stressed the need to commit to drinking sufficient amounts of fluids during the summer, to achieve what is scientifically called the internal and external hydration process of the body, to prevent dehydration resulting from exposure to sunlight and lack of drinking water.

He pointed out that people with fair skin, in general, are more susceptible to complications from the sun’s rays during the summer, but people with dark skin, despite the hardness of their skin, are also susceptible to skin pigmentation in the event of excessive exposure to the sun’s rays.

He stressed that dermatology clinics witness a significant increase in the number of patients during the summer, most of whom suffer from sunburn, skin pigmentation, allergies, lupus, and exposure to fungi. He stressed the need to follow preventive measures to protect the skin from the dangers of the summer sun by using moisturizing creams, umbrellas, and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight for long periods. He also warned against the influence of social media celebrities who call for giving the skin summer colors (bronze), or tanning it to a certain degree to add beauty to it.

fungal growth

Fungi thrive in warm, moist environments, and they thrive in less obvious places, like a damp towel, bath mat, or car seat. Shoes and socks also provide an ideal environment for fungi to grow. If you exercise in the morning and then wear tight, sweaty socks and shoes all day, that’s an open invitation for fungi to grow. Toenail fungus often develops after a fungal skin infection. Because the feet and toes have a poor blood supply, the immune system in that area can’t fight off the invading fungus.