W.hen the temperatures rise in spring, the chances of catching a cold decrease and the flu viruses also gradually disappear. But does the weather also have an impact on the coronavirus? Scientists assume that seasonal effects can definitely influence the Covid-19 pathogen. How is this affecting the pandemic?

“The seasonality of viruses that are spread via the respiratory tract is extremely complex and cannot be determined by individual factors,” says the director of the Institute for Virology at the University Hospital Essen, Ulf Dittmer. In addition to the season, other factors determine the course of the pandemic, such as people’s behavior. It is therefore difficult to make a clear forecast.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) assumes in its coronavirus profile that Sars-CoV-2 spreads better in the colder season. The transmission dynamics tend to weaken in summer.

Drosten does not expect a relaxed summer

In fact, the local infection rate decreased in the summer of 2020. Does that mean that the number of cases will fall again this year when it gets warmer? The head of virology at the Berlin Charité, Christian Drosten, thinks this is unlikely. “The fact that we had such a relaxed summer in 2020 probably had to do with the fact that our case numbers remained below a critical threshold in the spring. But that is no longer the case, ”he recently told the“ Spiegel ”. In Spain, for example, the number of cases rose again in the summer after a lockdown – despite the heat.

Environmental influences can influence the stability of coronaviruses. In addition, environmental factors could also have an effect on the aerosols or droplets that are used to spread the virus, says virologist Stephanie Pfänder from the Ruhr University in Bochum. “Their properties also change depending on the environmental conditions.”

For example, sun rays – especially UV radiation – damage the genetic information of the virus. “You can roughly say that UV radiation is able to inactivate the virus by attacking the viral nucleic acid,” says virologist Pfänder. The viruses are then no longer infectious.

Temperature, humidity and state of the immune system

The weather also affects people’s behavior. In winter we tend to stay indoors, in the warmer seasons many people tend to be outside. “If all of life happens outside in the fresh air or rooms are consistently well ventilated, the risk of transmission is naturally lower,” says Pfänder.

According to experts, other seasonal factors that can influence the pandemic include temperature, humidity and the state of the immune system. Many of these factors improved in the spring and summer, summarizes virologist Dittmer. So there are seasonal effects. But how much the weather influences the pandemic is still lacking concrete information.

“We know from coronaviruses that the R value, i.e. the rate of reproduction of the virus, drops significantly in spring and summer due to these factors. So at least by a factor of 0.5, maybe even more. And that’s quite a lot, ”explains Dittmer. However, the past year also showed that the seasonal effects did not lead to a complete disappearance.

Now, according to the experts, there is another unknown factor: virus mutations. The advantage gained through the seasonal effects could be “eaten up” by the more infectious mutants, says virologist Dittmer, describing the danger with a view to the coming months. The seasonal effects may then not be sufficient to ensure that the R-value falls below the threshold of 1 in the long term, above which the pandemic subsides. Virologist Pfänder assumes that the warmer season can in principle already contribute to slowing down the transmission dynamics. She also sees uncertainty in the mutants. “The occurrence and spread of mutants is actually a factor that is unpredictable.”

Hope for autumn

The question remains, how many people will be vaccinated by the summer. By the end of the summer, the Chancellor wants to have given every citizen a vaccination offer. Immunizing the population will not make the virus go away either, but it will continue to contain it. The founder of the Mainz-based pharmaceutical company Biontech, Ugur Sahin, expects the lockdown policy to end in autumn. “In many countries in Europe and in the USA, we will probably be in the position at the end of summer not to have to go into a lockdown anymore,” said Sahin of “Welt am Sonntag”. “Of course there will continue to be local outbreaks, that will remain background noise. There will be mutations. But it is very unlikely that these will cause any horror, ”the entrepreneur expects.

Sahin believes the virus will not go away. “We have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years.” When asked whether there will be self-vaccinations at some point, the entrepreneur said that it shouldn’t be necessary. If you involve the general practitioners and medical staff, it would be no problem to vaccinate 80 million people once a year. The vaccination by medical staff also serves to monitor a possible allergic reaction, which – albeit rarely – can occur.