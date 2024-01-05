It has been clear for several weeks that Sami Pajari was in Toyota's orbit, but today the Finn announced his move to the Printsport Racing team, the Finnish team with which he will race in the 2024 WRC season in pursuit of the WRC2 title.

The young Finnish star, after having played a season with the TokSport team at the wheel of an official Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, changes team and car in one fell swoop, because he will race with the new and newly homologated Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

“I am grateful to all our partners for the opportunity to continue my career in this new and exciting project. Special thanks of course go to my long-time supporters, such as our lead partner CapitalBox, who all believe in me very much. It's wonderful to see our collaboration continue.”

Pajari was one of the drivers who tested the Yaris Rally2 over the past few weeks and helped Toyota rough it up, preparing it for homologation this month.

Photo by: WRC.com Sami Pajari, Enni Malkonen, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

“Although Toyota has produced winning cars in the past, I also believe in their vision of the future. This is why I wanted to choose this car, especially now that I had the unique opportunity to be among the first to drive it in a WRC event.”

“Of course it will be interesting to be able to compare its performance with that of the other cars in the first event. All in all, the opportunity is so good that I decided to take it. It's a very good thing indeed,” continued the 22-year-old.

The ritual thanks to TokSport, the team that fielded him during the last WRC2 season, could not be missed.

“It's a great team, from which I have received enormous support and very valuable lessons. It has been a wonderful place for my growth as a driver, from every point of view. The car's performance has always been good and our collaboration was just as good. I want to sincerely thank team manager Serkan Duru for the time spent together.”

Sami Pajari will continue to be sailed by Enni Malkonen this year. She also followed the driver in his new adventure with Printsport Racing and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.