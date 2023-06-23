The rise of the seas has become a topic of growing concern all over the world, this also due to numerous scientific researches, including those conducted by NASAwhich they have documented the phenomenon and revealed its disastrous consequences. In this article we will look at the evidence provided by NASA on rising sea levels, the underlying causes of this phenomenon and the implications for our planet.

First of all let’s start with the evidence provided by NASA, the latter in fact has played a fundamental role in the collection of data and in the analysis of the rising seas, but how? Simple, using numerous satellites, ocean sensors and advanced measuring instruments, with which scientists have been able to closely monitor changes in sea levels.

Data collected over the last few decades has revealed an unequivocal trend: the seas are rising at an alarming rate. This growth is due to various factors, which we will discuss later, however one of the most worrying results of research conducted by NASA is the discovery that sea ​​level rise is accelerating.

While during the 20th century the average rate of rise was about 1.7 millimeters per year, in the last 25 years this rate has more than doubledreaching the 3.4 millimeters per yeara trend which unfortunately clearly indicates that the problem is becoming more and more urgent.

What causes rising sea levels?

Rising sea levels are the result of various factors, including i climate changes And the erosion of ice caps. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere has led to global warming, which in turn has caused the melting of polar ice and mountain glaciers, all of which phenomena that have contributed significantly to the increase in the volume of water in the oceans.

Obviously, all this does not create problems only “for us”, in fact rising sea levels also have serious consequences on the marine ecosystem. Rising water temperatures and ocean acidification are damaging corals and threatening marine biodiversity, and many marine species, including fish, turtles marine And sealsare losing their natural habitat due to coastal erosion and destruction of coastal ecosystems.

As for the damages to “us” (understood as humanity), however, the most bitter consequences are paid by the coastal communities present all over the world, this being particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels. Many coastal cities are located at low altitudes and are at risk of being submerged due to sea level rise, and precisely according to NASA estimates, by 2100, more than 150 million people could be at risk of recurring coastal flooding.

Addressing rising sea levels requires global adaptation and mitigation measures, which is certainly not easy to achieve if there is no community work to support it.

The proposed solutions include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the adoption of territorial planning policies that take into account rising seas and the construction of coastal defense infrastructure. NASA is working closely with government agencies and international organizations to better monitor and understand this phenomenon and develop effective strategies to address it.

Rising sea levels are a global problem that require our immediate attention and action, with the evidence provided by NASA being clear: the seas are rising at an alarming rate and its consequences are far-reaching.

We must act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect coastal ecosystems and prepare vulnerable communities for future impacts, and only through concerted efforts can we mitigate the effects of rising sea levels and protect our planet for future generations. The challenge is great, but we cannot afford to remain inactive in the face of such a grave and urgent threat.

