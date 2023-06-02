Turnover development in the car and motorcycle sector was also positive in the first quarter of this year. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), turnover increased by more than 22 percent compared to a year earlier. This has seen sales growth for the industry in every quarter since the first three months of 2021, helped by rising sales and price increases.
#Rising #sales #prices #push #turnover #automotive #industry
