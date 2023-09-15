Rice prices rose by 9.8 percent in August, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Rice prices began to rise after India, which represents 40 percent of the world’s exports of this food item, announced in July a ban on the export of white rice other than basmati.

New Delhi justified its decision by the rise in product prices in its internal market as a result of geopolitical conditions, the El Niño weather phenomenon, and “extreme weather conditions.”

This year is expected to be the hottest ever known to humanity, and this may be exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon.

Although serious floods occurred in some areas of northern India, August witnessed the highest temperatures and drought on record in this country, and monsoon rains, which record up to 80 percent of annual rainfall, were far below normal.

These restrictions, which India announced in July, came after a ban imposed last September on exports of another type of rice that is a staple food in some regions of Africa.

This could lead to a cut of up to 8 percent of global rice exports for the period 2023-24, according to an analysis by the research institute “Business Monitor International” (BMI), affiliated with the credit rating agency Fitch.

Fears of dehydration

The crisis has now created an opportunity for Thailand and Vietnam, the world’s second and third largest rice exporters, to increase their exports.

However, Elissa Kaur Loder, from the Southeast Asia Climate Change Program at the Isaias-Yusuf Ishak Institute, warned that the drought that accompanies the El Niño phenomenon may threaten crops, according to an Agence France-Presse report.

She said, “I think that the end of this year and especially the beginning of next year will be very difficult.”

The El Niño weather phenomenon usually lasts between nine and 12 months and is expected to intensify at the end of this year.

The research institute pointed out that its repercussions led to an increase in the prices of rice exports before the Indian ban.

In Thailand, rainfall is still 18 percent below expectations for this period, according to what the National Water Resources Office reported in September. It is still possible that late rains will make up for this deficiency, but the agency expressed “concerns” that El Niño could cause drought.

‘New normal’

Charles Hart, an analyst for agricultural raw materials at Fitch Solutions, pointed out that the implications appear more on prices than on supply, adding, “We are not witnessing a period of interruption in rice.”

This situation may lead to a reduction in stocks that were rebuilt after the Covid pandemic and may prompt importers to conclude new deals and impose local restrictions.

The Philippines, a major rice importer, signed an agreement with Vietnam to secure a fixed supply, days after announcing the imposition of a price ceiling.

For its part, Indonesia has increased its imports from neighboring countries since the beginning of the year, with the aim of stabilizing prices for its citizens after the confusion resulting from climate fluctuations and New Delhi’s decision.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said, “We want to strengthen our strategic rice reserves, but even imports have become complicated. This was not the case before.”

But higher prices mean for the poorest people eating less food, and Elissa Kaur-Loder commented, “It is also an issue of social stability, this is a political issue” that leaders must pay attention to.

Climate change can lead to reduced productivity, with agricultural yields declining as temperatures rise, but it also increases the likelihood of extreme weather events, such as floods in Pakistan in 2022.

“Global export markets for grains are relatively confined, so this type of extreme climate risk remains confined to some markets,” Charles Hart said.

Avantika Goswami, a climate change researcher at the Center for Science and Environment, said that the authorities in India should develop better warning systems and new seed models.

“Irregular weather conditions have become the new normal,” she warned.