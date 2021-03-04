F.For Germany’s largest real estate group Vonovia, business is still going well during the corona pandemic thanks to rising rents. The company is also benefiting from its acquisition of the Swedish company Hembla and new buildings.

In 2020, operating profit rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to 1.35 billion euros, as the Dax company announced on Thursday in Bochum when the annual figures were presented. For the first time, Vonovia shows total sales in its balance sheet. This rose last year by 6.3 percent to 4.37 billion euros.

At the same time, Vonovia invested a little less in modernization, new construction and maintenance in 2020, at around 1.9 billion euros. For example, there were delays in the new building due to the safety precautions in the wake of the corona pandemic. The market value of the real estate portfolio increased by around 11 percent to just under 59 billion euros, thanks to the very high demand for apartments. The bottom line was a profit of around 3.3 billion euros after 1.3 billion euros in 2019. In the previous year, significantly higher depreciation and impairment losses had a negative impact on earnings.

The shareholders, who are to receive a dividend of 1.69 euros per share for 2020, as planned, should also benefit from the increase in earnings. That would be 0.12 euros more than a year earlier.