Dhe biggest problem in the German economy begins within our own four walls. Anyone who has recently looked for a place to stay in a large or particularly popular medium-sized city can tell you a thing or two about it. This often means: mass viewings with dozens of competitors, being particularly nice to the potential landlord, adding another hundred euros to the planned rental budget – and still searching for months and receiving numerous rejections.

Little will change in the foreseeable future. The Ifo Institute's business climate index for residential construction, a highly regarded indicator of the construction industry in Germany, has just fallen to its lowest value ever measured.

“The outlook for the coming months is bleak,” says Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe. Construction Minister Klara Geywitz has long since achieved the federal government's goal of building 400,000 apartments per year. The Ifo Institute expects fewer than half as many by 2026. Instead of more apartments, experts fear that significantly fewer homes will be built in Germany in the medium term than just a few years ago.

Nowhere else in the EU are new construction numbers collapsing as sharply as in Germany. The Council of Real Estate Experts predicts in its spring report that there will be a shortage of more than 800,000 apartments by 2027. Real estate prices fell sharply last year. But there is no reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

According to figures from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), an apartment in a German city still costs almost three times as much today as it did in 2000. Home prices have therefore risen much faster than wages and general inflation.







The housing shortage is slowing growth

The fact that apartments have become cheaper is mainly due to the recession and rising interest rates. The temporary drop in prices actually contributes to the problem if building is no longer worthwhile due to high craftsmanship costs. The tenants remain the ones who suffer: rents in metropolitan areas could rise by up to 20 percent by 2025, real estate economist Michael Voigtländer from the German Economic Institute (IW) recently estimated in the FAS.





This wouldn't be so bad if it were just a little annoying. Moving a little closer together in the old apartment, feeling a little cold in the unrenovated old building, many people in Munich or Frankfurt have come to terms with that. But the lack of living space has long since become a much bigger catastrophe.

“The housing shortage is a problem with many dimensions and it is slowing down economic growth,” says Jonas Zdrzalek, an economist at the IfW. The consequences extend to almost all areas of the economy and society. The housing shortage is crippling innovation. It increases inequality. It makes the fight against global warming more difficult. It exacerbates the educational misery. And he strengthens the AfD.







The housing shortage has been growing for years, particularly in large cities. In 2023, the proportion of vacant apartments fell to its lowest level in 22 years. Specifically, this means: In Munich only 0.1 percent of all apartments are empty, in Frankfurt, but also in Freiburg or Münster, it is 0.2 percent. These are great numbers for landlords who don’t have to worry about vacancies. For most others they are fatal.