ECB board member Isabell Schnabel says she believes inflation in Germany to rise to 3 percent is possible. Does that have to worry you?

The European Central Bank relies on estimates by the Deutsche Bundesbank. According to this, the inflation rate in Germany could reach more than 3 percent in individual months of this year according to the European method of calculation of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP), which deviates from the national calculation method. For the euro zone as a whole, the central bank does not expect such high rates, here around 2 percent are being discussed on a monthly basis.

But isn’t there a lot more expensive at the moment?

In fact, many construction-related prices have risen significantly recently, for example for construction timber. Statisticians already speak of “construction lation”. This also affects people who tinker with their house in lockdown. Food has also become more expensive, such as vegetables. The increase in energy prices, especially for gasoline and heating oil, has recently been particularly strong. In some cases, the rate of price increases was in the double-digit range. Internationally, a sharp rise in raw material prices can be observed, for example for ore or copper.

Is that driving up inflation?

The inflation rates in Germany, but also in the euro zone as a whole, were significantly higher in the first few months of this year than in the last few months of last year. Last year was ultimately marked by negative inflation rates and consumer prices fell. Above all, it played a role that the demand for oil, for example, was so low because of the pandemic. This year the inflation rate for Germany was 1 percent in January, 1.3 percent in February, 1.7 percent in March and 2 percent in April according to preliminary figures. According to the European method of calculating the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), we are even at 2.1 percent. That is a little more than last year, but not that much.

Is that different in other countries than in Germany?

Yes, the inflation rates of the euro member states differ significantly. Germany is in the upper range, but not at the top. Luxembourg had the highest rate in April at 3.3 percent. Inflation rates in Greece and Portugal are still negative. Italy comes to 1 percent. Two factors lead to higher inflation, especially in Germany. Once the value added tax was raised again at the turn of the year. There is also a new CO2 price for heating oil and gasoline for climate protection, which is set to increase further in the coming years. This is driving inflation rates in Germany, but also proportionally for the euro zone as a whole. In America, it is widely expected that inflation will rise even faster. In principle, that too could “spill over” to Europe.

What’s next this year?

There are two effects that will automatically drive inflation up in Germany this year. There are so-called “base effects”. This means that the previous year’s figures for the respective months were very low and the rate of change for this year is therefore particularly high. In April, but also in May, this is especially true for the oil price. Last year, this was extremely low due to the pandemic, in some cases even negative. Therefore, a normalization is sufficient for high growth rates. In July, the effect will be added that a year ago the value added tax was temporarily reduced due to the pandemic. From July of this year onwards, in the course of calculating the inflation rate, prices with higher VAT from this year will be compared with prices with lower VAT from last year. Technically, that should also lead to higher monthly inflation rates.