D.he number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care treatment has increased in Germany since the end of September. It is currently at 602, as can be seen from the intensive care register of the “German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine” (Divi). That is a little less than the day before, but more than twice as much as three weeks ago. 323 patients are currently being ventilated intensively. “This is clearly an expression of the increasing number of infections, but the total number of cases is still relatively low,” said Christian Karagiannidis, head of the intensive care registry, the FAZ. The previous high was reached in mid-April with around 2900 Covid 19 patients.

Recently there had been more and more restrictions in everyday life. Individual curfew and accommodation bans put the catering and tourism industries under pressure. The criticism of the new rules has increased significantly in the past few days. The new measures were justified with the increasing number of new infections. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said on Tuesday: “The number of infections is the mother of all numbers.” It would also result in other values ​​such as the number of free intensive care beds.

The staff is insufficient in an emergency

The pulmonologist Karagiannidis had recently criticized the one-sided focus on the new infection cases. Other numbers also played a role and should be taken into account when considering how to deal with the pandemic. The number of so-called free high-care beds, which, according to Karagiannidis, are actually suitable for Covid-19 patients, is currently roughly the same as at the beginning of August according to the intensive register – with daily fluctuations (see graphic) . 7001 such beds are currently available. Since August the number was sometimes higher, but it had also dropped below 7000 every now and then.





Most of the capacities in the intensive care units are used by patients who do not have Covid-19, according to Karagiannidis. This involves, for example, heart operations and accident injuries. Usually, such cases would increase in the autumn and winter months. So far nothing of this has been felt across the board. The number of free beds will definitely decrease in the next few weeks, Karagiannidis told the FAZ. “Every winter we have the situation that the intensive care units are full. The weeks of truth are still to come. “

Above all, three major German cities would have to prepare for a hard winter: “Cologne, Berlin and Hamburg are traditionally very busy. Here we will see in the coming weeks whether capacities there will also go below ten percent, ”said Karagiannidis. “In Cologne we have the situation every winter that there are almost no vacant intensive care beds. That was just never a public issue in the past – except in the flu winter 2017/18. ”It becomes critical when the number of vacant high-care beds falls into the single-digit percentage range. Karagiannidis draws a traffic light comparison: If the number of free high-care beds is below ten percent, the traffic light jumps to yellow, if it is below five percent, to dark yellow – and if the number is below 2.5 percent, it jumps to red . “Then almost nothing works.”

Although an emergency reserve of around 12,000 intensive care beds is available in Germany within seven days, at least 36,000 intensive care staff would then be needed. That was unrealistic, said Karagiannidis. Even the current number of free high-care beds can probably not be fully looked after. Because a maintenance key of 1: 2 is required during the day and 1: 3 at night. Karagiannidis fears that this will “not be sustainable” if there is an additional sick leave in winter.