VMany in Europe are currently looking enviously at the British, who have been sitting in cafes and beer gardens for a long time and are allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas from Monday. But the optimistic mood has been clouded since the so-called Indian variant spread across the country. The government is still confident that the next opening step can be taken on Monday and the fourth and last on June 21, but the first scientists are skeptical. Should the virus variant spread among the elderly and put a strain on the health system, “step four is in question,” said epidemiologist Paul Hunter on Friday.

Until recently, the number of infections fell continuously, which on the one hand is attributed to the successful vaccination program – 68 percent of adults are now immunized with at least one dose. However, the Corona measures, which are still stricter than many EU countries in some areas, have also had an effect: the indoor meeting is only permitted again from next week, and the foreign travel restrictions remain draconian.

Lockdowns cannot be ruled out

But since mid-April, infection rates have doubled from week to week in some parts of the country. Most affected are socially precarious parts of the city in North and Central England, but also in London, with a high proportion of migrants. The number of people who refuse to be vaccinated is particularly high among residents of Caribbean, African and South Asian migrant backgrounds. In addition, many people under the age of 40 who have not yet been offered protection have become infected.

The local authorities, for example in the particularly affected Bolton, are now distributing information brochures in Hindi and Gujarati and handing out quick tests on apartment doors. “Vaccination buses” are used to drive authorized persons to the vaccination centers. The mask requirement has been tightened in schools. The incidence value has risen to more than 162 in Bolton. The national average has increased to almost 22.

The State Secretary responsible for the national vaccination campaign, Nadhim Zahawi, reported on Friday of plans to vaccinate the second dose in the 15 particularly affected areas not after the usual twelve weeks but much earlier. It would also be examined to prioritize younger adults and teenagers who live in large households with parents and grandparents and offer them an initial dose at an early stage. Local lockdowns could also no longer be ruled out, said Zahawi, which promptly sparked protests from mayors.

Johnson speaks of “growing concern”

So far, only a little more than 1300 infections with the Indian variant B.1.617.2 have been registered across the country. But scientists suggest that the true number is likely to be significantly higher because of the time lag and dynamic evolution. It is still unclear to what extent the variant is more contagious and vaccine-resistant than other variants, but some scientists already suspect that the variant will become dominant. “It will be everywhere,” said James Naismith of Oxford University on Friday.



Vaccinate in Bolton on Thursday

:



Image: Reuters





There are at least indications that vaccinated persons do not become seriously ill even after infection with B.1.617.2. Scientists at the University of Warwick have nevertheless calculated in a model that the spread of the variant, in conjunction with the expected easing, can lead to more hospital admissions in a few weeks than in the first wave of the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke this week of “growing concerns” in the government. The Indian variant poses a “potentially fatal danger”.