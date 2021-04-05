W.In spite of the steadily increasing number of infections, a night curfew will apply from Tuesday in the entire Main-Kinzig district and the city of Hanau. This was decided by the administrative staff around District Administrator Thorsten Stolz, first district member Susanne Simmler (both SPD) and district member Winfried Ottmann (CDU), in coordination with Hanau’s Lord Mayor Claus Kaminsky and Stefan Erb (both SPD), the chairman of the mayors’ assembly. The curfew comes into effect on April 6th for a period of two weeks and applies between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The seven-day incidence value for the Main-Kinzig district reached a value of 183 per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, which is 40 points above the Hessian average of 143.

Most infections are due to the British virus variant, according to the district administration. Reports are of “diffuse events at a very high level”. Containment is made more difficult by the fact that more and more often it is not possible to determine the sites of infection and chains of infection. Since the British variant is considered particularly contagious and has almost completely displaced the original virus, the situation is critical, says District Administrator Stolz. If decisive steps are not taken now, an incidence value of 300 is to be feared in the district area.

The citizens are again called to an enormous show of strength. Nocturnal exit restrictions alone would not get the new infections under control, but they represent a necessary pillar. The curfew should send a clear signal, says Erb, Mayor of Erlensee and chairman of the district assembly. More and more municipalities had very high incidence values.

According to the head of the health department, Susanne Simmler (SPD), there has been an increase in corona cases in hospitals, with the number of serious cases also growing. The aim is still that everyone who needs help can get it. For that, the numbers would have to go down. While the spread of the virus among older people has decreased significantly thanks to the vaccinations, the number of new infections in other age groups has increased. This is causing great concern, as experience shows that rising numbers of infections lead, with a time delay, to the number of Covid cases in hospitals.

One does not want to wait until this situation has arisen and further restrictions have to be decided to contain the pandemic, said Simmler. The employees in the hospitals, ambulance services and doctors’ offices have done hard work in the past few months. It would be irresponsible to push the health system to its limits again.

Daycare centers are allowed to stay open, more tests in schools and companies

The district’s Corona administrative staff has decided that the daycare centers should remain open. However, parents are strongly advised to look after their children at home. The district’s 29 cities and municipalities are called upon to monitor compliance with the applicable corona restrictions more closely. When the temperature rises, the administrative staff had received many indications that too many people did not adhere to the applicable rules when they were outdoors. Even outdoors you have to keep your distance and wear a mask. In addition, contact with too many people should be avoided. The British variant is also so dangerous because an infected person can develop significantly more viral load and this is also transmitted outdoors, when sitting in the meadow and especially when drinking from a shared bottle.

The circle will significantly expand the number of tests in schools and companies. The increasing transmission in private and in the family continued in day care centers, schools, offices and workplaces. There must be sufficient protection and precautions here. In addition to the establishment of six rapid test centers, the district and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry have appealed to companies to create rapid test offers in the companies or to use the rapid test stations that have been set up in large numbers. If the incidence value in the Main-Kinzig district continues to rise, face-to-face teaching will sooner or later be suspended again, announces district debtor Ottmann.