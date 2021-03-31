I.In the so-called model municipality of Tübingen, with easing and mass tests, the number of corona cases also rose sharply on Wednesday. According to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health, the seven-day incidence in the city increased to 89.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. The previous day the value was 78.7.

Since last Friday, the incidence in the city of Tübingen has more than doubled. For comparison: on March 18, it was 19.7. First the “Schwäbisches Tagblatt” reported on the new value. The nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections also increased: on Wednesday (as of 4:00 p.m.) it reached a value of 129.8 infections, according to the State Health Office.

In Markus Lanz’s talk show last Tuesday, Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) justified the increase in the number of cases with the expansion of tests. In Tübingen, around 50,000 people would be tested at least once a week. That is five times as much as the national German average. So they also managed to isolate so-called super-spreaders, i.e. people who are sick with the coronavirus, but usually do not even notice it and then spread it. Palmer said he didn’t know whether the Tübingen model would be successful, but he hoped it would.

On Wednesday, however, he already told the dpa that the city would monitor the situation until Easter Monday. He would report to the Ministry of Health a day later. There a spokesman said: “Should Tübingen continue to have increasing incidences and steadily approach 100 or even exceed this mark per 100,000 inhabitants, it must be checked to what extent the project must be suspended.” Against this background and also due to the increasing number of infections in the middle For the third wave of pandemics, the Ministry is not currently thinking of designating further model projects.

SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach renewed his criticism during the week. He wrote on Twitter that the number of infections in Tübingen, measured by the high number of openings, was “relatively low”. The problem, however, is that they would still increase. The Tübingen model does not replace a temporary lockdown, “but it is sold”, Lauterbach tweeted. “Testing instead of lockdown” is wishful thinking, as is “losing weight by eating”.

“We can’t get the tourism problem under control”

Since March 16, people in Tübingen can have themselves tested free of charge at several stations. With the certificate of the negative result, you can then go to shops, the hairdresser or even in theaters and museums. Since then, Tübingen has been a pioneer nationwide for numerous counties and cities that want to initiate similar models.

However, the Tübingen pandemic officer Lisa Federle has also become skeptical: If the numbers continue to rise, the pilot must at least be interrupted, said the emergency doctor to the “Schwäbisches Tagblatt” in Tübingen. She did not envision the current development and the host of tourists as a test strategy. “We can’t get the tourism problem under control,” she told the dpa. Even if the project were to be canceled or suspended, Federle does not see it as a failure. “It was my intention to show people a different way. I am sure that there will be a nationwide test strategy so that we do not rush into the next wave unprepared ”.

Mayor Palmer pulled the rip cord again on Wednesday because of the large influx of foreign guests to his city and rising corona numbers: People who do not live in the Tübingen district or work in the city of Tübingen will no longer receive day tickets from Thursday (April 1) at the test stations. The regulation only applies until Easter Monday.

According to the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, model projects like those in Tübingen should have good scientific support. The goal of motivating people to be tested and, for example, to go shopping is good for the time being. You should try that out selectively. However, termination criteria and a comparative city without a model project are also important.