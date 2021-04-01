A positive PCR test was only preceded by a rapid test in the last six percent of cases. The rate of positive tests rose in the last two weeks of March from 7.91 to 9.33 percent and thus much faster than the test numbers.

D.According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the increasing number of new corona infections reported in Germany has not yet been particularly attributed to rapid tests. It is said that “no bias in the number of PCR-positive test results due to an oversized or sharply increasing number of positive antigen tests” can be detected.

Between March 8 and 14, when weekly free rapid tests were introduced in Germany, according to the RKI, 4.4 percent of laboratory-confirmed PCR tests were preceded by a positive rapid test. This share climbed slightly to 5.5 percent (March 15-21) and most recently to 6.0 percent (March 22-28).

According to the RKI, the number of positive PCR tests with a preceding rapid test in calendar weeks 11 and 12 (March 15 to 28) was around 1,800 higher than in the previous week. However, the number of positive tests increased by over 20,000 in each of the two weeks.

According to the RKI, there were 1.40 million PCR tests in the past week. According to the RKI management report for the previous week, it was 1.35 million at the time.

The rate of positive tests rose in the weeks from 7.91 to 9.33 percent and thus much faster than the test numbers. Positive quick test results must be reported to the health department. A PCR test should then be carried out. However, the RKI restricts the fact that it cannot make any statements about the completeness of the reports. Self-tests for at home are not notifiable.