It is obviously starting again: Aldi and Edeka report on increasing demand for certain products. Photos of empty shelves pop up. Agriculture Minister Klöckner says there is no reason to hoard.

The number of infections is increasing and with it the demand for toilet paper. Similar to the beginning of the Corona crisis, there are again hamster purchases. But is there really cause for concern?

B.Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) appeals to consumers not to buy larger quantities than usual, despite the increasing number of corona infections. “There is no reason to buy hamsters,” she said of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“.

“The supply chains are working – that still applies.” At no time during the pandemic was the food supply in Germany at risk. “Those who hoard not only act illogically, but also with lack of solidarity. And in the end a lot ends up in the bin. “

The background to this is that large supermarket chains such as Aldi and Edeka are reporting increasing demand for certain products, similar to the one seen in spring. Also do in social networks photos the rounds of empty shelves with toilet paper. On Friday, Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) said that consumers “don’t have to worry” about retail supplies.

The way to full shelves: normal shopping

Klöckner added: “From the lockdown-like situation in spring, we have important empirical values ​​so that business can be successful in the pandemic.” Politicians and business now know how “provision and supply can be organized responsibly”. “It is also important to be convinced not to close borders without prior agreement so that the European exchange of goods works in times of pandemics.” Concerns about bottlenecks are unfounded. “If everyone goes shopping normally, you won’t end up in front of empty shelves yourself.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The classification of the French border region as a corona risk area had previously alarmed the Alsatians. The fear of border closings led to a rush of buyers from Alsace in the small town of Kehl in Baden. But the Prime Ministers of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland have reassured: According to a statement from the Baden-Württemberg State Ministry, the three states have decided that the so-called 24-hour rule should apply along the respective borders with neighboring countries.

This regulation allows citizens to move freely within 24 hours in the border area on both sides of the border and go about their everyday life without disabilities. According to the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs, the regulation also applies to Switzerland and Austria.

Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD, Rhineland-Palatinate), Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU, Saarland) and Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Germany) emphasized that at none of the external borders with France, Luxembourg and Belgium could daily life, work and study be paralyzed by a complete lockdown. Greens, Baden-Württemberg).