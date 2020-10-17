M.In the midst of the deepest economic crisis since the Second World War, Germans are buying ever more expensive cars. Although sales of new vehicles fell by a quarter in the first nine months, the vehicles sold were on average significantly more expensive than in the previous year.

“Germans love higher-quality cars and like to ‘upgrade’ when it comes to car ownership,” says Ferdinand Dudenhöffer from the Center Automotive Research, who collected the data. On average, a new car in the current year cost 37,710 euros, 8.1 percent more than in the previous year.

There are two fundamental trends in the industry behind this rise. Firstly, car buyers in Germany and around the world have been opting for SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) rather than the classic form of the sedan for years. Second, the shift towards electromobility is gaining momentum. More than one in ten cars sold in the country this year had an electric motor.

Both developments mean that new vehicles are on average more expensive because both SUVs and electrified vehicles have higher list prices. In addition, German car buyers have a tendency to buy high-quality products despite the Corona crisis, says Dudenhöffer.

“The market shares of electric cars, SUVs and the German premium brands Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche have increased significantly this year.” In fact, the expert has calculated a share of 27 percent of all registrations for the four German manufacturers since the beginning of the year, after 25 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

SUVs have therefore exceeded the threshold of a third market share for the first time this year – by 1.4 percentage points to 34.4 percent. However, the greatest growth is recorded in cars with electric motors, i.e. fully electric cars with batteries and plug-in hybrids.

According to Dudenhöffer’s calculations, they add up to 9.9 percent of all sales from January to September. In the past year, electric cars, with a share of less than three percent of the cars sold, were on the fringes of the market.

It is not surprising that the two trends have pushed up the average price. An SUV currently costs an average of 40,786 euros, an electric car 47,454 euros – both values ​​are above the median price of a new car sold in Germany. The more these categories gain in weight, the further they pull up the average price on the market.

“German car buyers obviously ‘love’ better, nicer, more environmentally friendly cars,” says Dudenhöffer. The “much-celebrated farewell to the car” is therefore a less realistic claim. Rather, the number of cars has risen steadily over the past ten years: there are 574 cars per 1000 inhabitants in Germany today; in 2009 the figure was 504.

The price development of the current year clearly stands out from the curve of automobile prices of the past decades. Since the 1980s, prices had risen relatively evenly – roughly in step with inflation. The last time there was a similarly strong fluctuation as in 2020 was the financial crisis in 2009. At that time, however, prices had fallen, as one might expect in a crisis when companies try to stabilize their sales.

Politicians supported the auto industry in 2009 with a scrapping bonus. Subsequently, according to Dudenhöffer, mainly small cars were sold, so that the average price of new cars fell to a total of 21,770 euros. After the scrapping premium expired, the value rose immediately to the pre-crisis level.

This time, government funding is apparently working in the opposite direction during the crisis. Instead of a bonus for old vehicles with internal combustion engines, the federal and state governments have increased the incentives to buy electric cars. There is a bonus of up to 9,000 euros for pure electric cars and a maximum of 6750 euros for a plug-in hybrid, even expensive cars for more than 40,000 euros are still subsidized with thousands of euros.

That heats up the sales of these cars massively. And it means that significantly more expensive cars are bought overall. Dudenhöffer’s calculations are based on the list prices and do not take into account the premiums.

From the manufacturers’ point of view, the buying impulse is positive, because they usually make higher profits with expensive cars. On the other hand, the state had extended short-time working regulations to ensure that the costs did not get out of hand due to factories that were not being used to the full.

For customers in Germany, the subsidy makes electric cars economically competitive compared to cars with gasoline or diesel engines. According to calculations by the car leasing provider LeasePlan, the average monthly total operating costs of electrically operated mid-range cars are already below the costs of combustion vehicles: the calculation is € 1,026 per month for a gasoline-powered vehicle compared to € 938 for an e-car, while the monthly cost of diesel is € 1003 Euros in between.

In the case of electric cars, depreciation is still the largest cost item. The costs for electricity are significantly cheaper compared to the current low fuel prices, and the maintenance costs for e-cars are considerably lower than the costs for vehicles with internal combustion engines. In addition, owners of electric vehicles in Germany will be exempt from vehicle tax until 2030.