San Luis Potosí, SLP.- The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) released LP Gas prices for the week of January 29 to February 4 in the municipalities of San Luis Potosi.

During these days he registered an increase in costsso some municipalities they will exceed 22 pesos per kilogram.

According to the CRE, the maximum price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) in San Luis Potosí will be $22.08 per kilo and $11.92 per liter.

This cost will be in effect for section 166, which includes municipalities such as Charcas, MatehualaSanto Domingo, Vanegas, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe, Villa de la Paz.

While the lowest prices are reported at $18.90 per kilo and $10.20 per liter; which belong to region 164.

They correspond to municipalities such as Ciudad Valles, Coxcatlán, as well as El Naranjo, Huehuetlán, Huehuetlán, Matlapa, Tamasopo, Xilitla, among others.

While the capital San Luis Potosi, Mexquitic de Carmona, Salinas, Santa María del Río and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, the price will be $21.25 kilograms and $11.47 a liter.

In this way, the cost of a 30-kilogram cylinder should not exceed $662.4 in the municipalities where LP Gas is more expensive in San Luis Potosí.

While buying a 20-kilogram cylinder would cost 441.60 pesos and a 10-kilogram cylinder at 220.80 pesos.