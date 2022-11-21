Rising interest rates hit the treasury hard. The extra amount that the government pays annually for interest on government loans can increase by 5.8 to 9.2 billion euros, Minister Sigrid Kaag of Finance reports to the House of Representatives. At the same time, schools, cultural institutions, associations and swimming pools receive extra money to absorb rising energy costs.

In recent years, the government has issued government bonds on which no interest has been paid. In some cases, the state was even awarded money. But that favorable situation has come to an end as interest rates have risen. This is partly because the European Central Bank has raised interest rates in the eurozone to tackle high inflation.

Interest expenditure could turn out to be almost 3.5 billion euros higher than the government previously expected, according to the Autumn Memorandum that Minister Kaag sent to the House of Representatives this afternoon. This adjustment is because the government has to repay and refinance loans with low interest rates. It is estimated that more interest will be due on this. It is not yet known how Kaag will deal with this setback. Cover must be sought for this in the spring.

And that is not the only problem for the minister. There is also an unpaid bill for the price ceiling on energy and the allowance for SMEs that use a relatively large amount of energy. The costs are now estimated at 11.2 and 1.65 billion euros respectively, but the price tag will be higher if energy prices continue to rise. The solidarity contribution on excess profits that companies make with fossil energy is expected to yield 3.2 billion euros. That is not enough to pay the bill.

Nevertheless, the government is allocating 1.6 billion euros to help schools, cultural institutions, associations and other organizations in the (semi) collective sector to absorb rising energy costs. In the spring, when the budgets were set, it was indeed expected that the prices for gas and electricity would rise, but not so fast. It has therefore been decided to exceptionally increase the annual compensation that ministries receive for this – the so-called price adjustment.

The cabinet also accommodates swimming pools. They will receive a total of 207 million euros extra in 2022 and 2023. An emergency fund of 6 billion will be created for amateur sports clubs that have high energy costs. Care institutions that run into problems can count on a pot of 30 million that has been set aside.

Despite all the setbacks and higher expenditures, there is still 2.7 billion euros that will remain on the shelf this year. That money was included in the budget, but ministries were unable to spend it because, for example, there were no staff for planned activities.

Bottom line, the budget deficit this year will amount to 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). That is converted to almost 10 billion euros, approximately 1 billion more than Kaag still thought on Budget Day. The government debt will also be slightly higher this year: 50.4 percent instead of 51 percent of GDP.

