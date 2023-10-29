The number of cases of lumpy skin disease affecting livestock in South Korea rose to 60 on Sunday, 10 days after the outbreak of the disease in the country, according to the country’s Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the country had reported its first case of the disease on October 20.

3 cases were confirmed the next day, 6 cases on the 22nd of the same month, and 7 cases the next day.

Also, 12 cases were confirmed on October 24, 9 cases on each of the 25th and 26th of the same month, and 5 cases on the following day.

3,959 heads of livestock were or will be culled on 60 farms.

Six cities and provinces reported cases of the disease, including South Chungcheong Province, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon City, North Chungcheong Province, Gangwon Province, and North Jeolla Province.

Lumpy skin disease is a highly contagious disease that causes skin lesions, fever, and loss of appetite, often leading to decreased milk production and even death. It infects cattle and buffalo by mosquitoes and other insects that feed on blood. However, the disease does not affect humans.