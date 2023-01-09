An urban boom, this is a name given by many owners of the construction sector in Turkey to what their country is witnessing in general and the most crowded city in it, Istanbul.

A boom that brought with it billions of dollars in revenues, and in turn led to an unprecedented rise in real estate prices, whether for sale or for rent.

Something that made the Turkish citizen Ibrahim Yucel and many others like him face a different living challenge.

Yocel said, “The dilemma now for me and for many citizens is finding a house to rent at a reasonable price. I think the issue began with the government’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation on citizens, by increasing the minimum wage in the country to double what it was, immediately housing prices increased.” Three or four times, and in some areas up to five times.

Raising the minimum wage apparently whetted the appetite of the homeowners to raise the rents to those many times that Abraham spoke of.

As a result of this equation, legal disputes are taking place in the corridors of Turkish courts between many homeowners and tenants.

For his part, the lawyer, Junaid Colgan, said: “According to the law, the homeowner can file a lawsuit to assess the current market price for rent after five years,

With the inflation taking place in the country, the owners of homes whose contracts exceeded five years tended to file lawsuits against the tenants.

He added, “There are homeowners who want to raise prices due to inflation and the high cost of most services and commodities. They demanded that the tenants leave in order to have the opportunity to rent it at a higher price, hence the increase in eviction cases in the courts.”

And he continued: “The landlord and tenant’s dispute, in the journey of each party searching for its rights, made many tenants speak with the logic of helplessness in the face of what economic conditions impose.”

In turn, the Turkish citizen, Ahmed Kahraman, said: “If we assume that we leave our current residence, we will not find another residence easily, especially since the cost of housing has begun to rise since the Corona epidemic.”

He added, “Because of the current need for housing, the demand on the real estate market has increased, and because of this, prices have increased. If the tenant thinks about changing housing now as the owner of the house desires, we will be in a very difficult reality.”

In the context, the owner of a real estate office in Istanbul, Othman Ozturk, said: “Let me tell you that a house whose monthly rent was only three thousand lira a year ago has now been rented for 9,000 lira, and some houses today reach 12,000 lira. Our vision for the market is that the pace of its prices continues in The rise until next year, in connection with the pace of inflation.

The need for housing prompted many to surrender to its new costs, but the two teams, the tenants and homeowners, soon collided with new problems, which resulted in more lawsuits between them.

The lawyer, Junaid Colgan, said: “Although there is a section of the tenants who agreed to increase the prices requested by the homeowners, they gradually became difficult to pay the rent as well, and in this case the eviction lawsuits and warning lawsuits increased. Previously by 50 percent, the problem is also that the consideration of these cases may take between two to three years.

Inflation does not seem to be the only culprit in the case of the high cost of housing in Turkey in general. Rather, there are reasons imposed by many factors, including the appetite of foreigners for the privileges they receive in exchange for their investment in the real estate sector.

Colgan added, “As you know, foreigners can buy real estate in our country, and this allows them to obtain Turkish citizenship in exchange for paying 400,000 dollars, and there is still a continuous demand for real estate purchase by these people, and this is also a factor that contributed to raising prices, whether for rent or Ownership, as the percentage of real estate supply does not cover the demand in the market.

Also, the real estate sector in Turkey does not seem far from being affected by international crises, as this country opened its doors a long time ago to refugees from various countries ravaged by wars and turmoil, and the matter took its toll.

In this context, Ozturk said: “You can imagine that there are 5 million refugees in Turkey, at least about a million of them are in Istanbul, all of them are renting or asking to buy housing, and many of them are well off, like those fleeing the war, whether from Russia or Ukraine.” They came to our country in large numbers and began to demand real estate in a large way, which increased pressure on the real estate market and raised prices.”

Encouraging people to live outside the centers of major cities was a goal in the search for solutions to the housing crisis, especially with the launch of large urban projects that can be used according to conditions.

In mid-September, Turkey launched the largest mass housing project in the country’s history.

A project that includes the construction of 500,000 homes in 18 states, based on the establishment of new regions and neighborhoods.

As for Istanbul’s share, it includes 50 thousand housing units, all of which target low-income people, young people about to get married, and other groups, through easy payment plans, in addition to the government’s study of a number of decisions that may alleviate the crisis.

In this context, the lawyer, Junaid Colgan, said: “The state is aware of the magnitude of the crisis, and it is dealing with it on more than one level. It is in the process of issuing a decision to allocate human rights reformers to look into the problems between the landlord and the landlord to solve them before they reach the courts.”

He added, “The state is currently striving to build low-cost homes, and directed a general campaign throughout the country for those who do not have homes of their own to apply for them, and it also set a ceiling for rent increases that do not exceed 25 percent.”