Hordes of demons will invade your console in Rising Hell, it’s ready available on Xbox. This rogue-lite developed by Tahoe games, Toge Productions and published by Chorus Worldwide Games It will be loaded with action, adrenaline and a lot of heavy metal.

Rising Hell is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Rising Hell we will have to escape from the depths of hell while we will face hordes of demons that will be thirsty for our blood. The game will put our skills to the test, generating the sensation of adrenaline every time we do a combo or jump in an acrobatic way to get the talents, a key factor to escape successfully.

This vertical platform will allow us to unlock new characters that will help us face the Lair of Beelzebub, which will be infested with bugs that will fill our veins with adrenaline, but that is not all, since there will also be more creatures, living traps and bosses that will put in constant danger our lives.

Rising Hell is a pixelated madness that will have us ascend from the depths of a procedurally generated hell, where we will fight in epic battles with ancient giant demons like Dagon and Beelzebub. We can play it in campaign mode or in challenge mode, each one will have its own classifications, where we can expand our strategies accompanied by the best heavy metal riffs.

Remember that you can find Rising Hell available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 8.99. Death will constantly haunt you. Are you ready to fight?