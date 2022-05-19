The heads of fishermen’s associations in the eastern coast stated that they are seeking with the responsible authorities to find radical solutions to the losses that fishermen are exposed to with the continuous rise in fuel prices.

They said that traders’ control of fish prices in local markets forces them to sell them at the lowest prices, which increases their losses.

They emphasized that marine engines consume seven times more fuel than vehicle engines, as the fisherman’s long daily trip costs from 1,300 to 4,500 dirhams to fill the boat’s tank with fuel, in addition to the workers’ salaries.

Hamdan Al-Murshidi, head of the Fishermen’s Association in the city of Al-Bidiyah, in Fujairah, said that the rise in fuel prices, in light of the traders’ control over the prices of fish and the fishermen’s need to sell them to them at the lowest prices, constitutes a daily challenge faced by East Coast fishermen.

He pointed out that some fishermen move between local markets to sell fish at a price that suits the costs they incurred during their fishing trips, but they are forced to sell them at the cheapest prices, due to the merchants’ control over the markets.

Al-Murshidi said that the responsible authorities’ issuance of the decision to close sales outlets for the supply of fish to local markets, during the “Corona” pandemic, and limiting them to the fishermen of each region, had a very positive effect, as it enabled the fishermen to set prices that cover the cost of fishing trips, proposing to organize a supply process Fish, by specifying quantities and types, pointing out that this step is in the interest of the fisherman and the consumer.

The head of the Kalba City Fishermen’s Association, affiliated to the Emirate of Sharjah, Ibrahim Youssef, confirmed that fish prices are determined based on a daily auction held in fish markets, but traders are putting pressure on the fishermen, and they control the local markets, as “the trader gets the fish at the lowest prices without paying attention to The losses incurred by the fisherman on the fishing trip.

He added, “The fishermen are suffering from a decline in their profits, compared to what was the situation in the past, due to the stability of prices and the failure to raise them in compensation for the fishermen’s daily losses, resulting from the rise in fuel prices.”

“The fisherman is right to ask for support to face the challenges he is facing,” he said.

He added that the association seeks to find solutions to support fishermen, by communicating with the responsible local and federal authorities, to provide support cards for fuel mobilization for them, which contributes to the significant increase in fishing trips that have been suspended during the previous period.

The Vice-President of the Fishermen’s Association in Kalba, Muhammad Ibrahim bin Shaml, confirmed that “despite the increase in fuel prices, the prices of fish have remained stable, and may decrease in many cases due to the policy of supply and demand, and therefore only the fisherman covers the losses of daily fishing trips.” .

He pointed out that the project to establish and maintain the Jubail market for the sale of fish will have a positive impact on the fishermen of the city of Kalba.

A fisherman from the city of Kalba stressed that not allowing the value of fish to be raised in proportion to the value of the losses he incurred during his fishing trip due to the merchants’ exploitation of the markets, results in the accumulation of expenses on him, and his inability to pay them, especially since the financial return he derives from the proceeds of selling fish does not cover the expenses of trips Fishing for which large sums are allocated, the value of which exceeds 4000 dirhams per sea trip, including fuel, wages of workers and sailors, in addition to fishing equipment and supplies.

Also, the great hardship in searching for fish requires going to deep and distant areas in the sea, which costs him other material losses, especially since some fishing trips return with little or no catch.

He was supported in the opinion by the fisherman Omar Abdul Rahman, from the Murbah area, in Fujairah, stressing that some of the sisterly Gulf countries began the experience of supporting fishermen with regard to filling daily fuel for fishing trips, and it had a positive impact on the fishermen, as this support is provided to them on certain conditions to ensure continuity The fishing profession inherited from the ancestors.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment adopted some of the fishermen’s demands and contributed to overcoming the challenges and obstacles facing them in order to preserve the fishing profession.

Finally, I decided to organize periodic meetings with fishermen, which will have a positive impact on them of all age groups. It will contribute to the development of the fishing sector in the country. The ministry will also be aware of the fisherman’s concerns, and is keen to address his problems, through dialogue and consultation with specialists.

