With the return of excise duties the fuel prices from January 1, 2023 have returned to touch i 2 euros per litre. Above all, the price of diesel has exceeded that of petrol for months and in the coming weeks there is a risk of a further surge. More precisely from February 5, 2023 prices at the pump could rise further due to the entry into force of theembargo on refined products from Russia. This scenario of war it would also cause diesel rationing, with distributor selling that could be sipped.

Diesel prices on the rise

Diesel prices exceed those of petrol due to the higher demand for diesel on the international market. The share has skyrocketed since January 1, 2023 with the return of excise duties but as early as February the price of diesel could undergo a new rise due to possible quotas, especially in view of the entry into force of the embargo on refined products from Russia.

Diesel prices are close to 2 euros per litre

One of the reasons that caused the price of diesel to skyrocket compared to that of petrol is that production is less than demand, especially in the United States. In a global market, what happens overseas also has repercussions on the Old Continent.

Diesel production

During the pandemic for COVID-19 the demand for diesel has dropped significantly, with the refineries (especially in the USA) who have decided to close some plants and to reduce investment for the energy transition.

The post-Covid recovery has sent demand for diesel soaring but in the meantime US refining capacity has shrunk by more than one million barrels a day, with stocks at historic lows.

During the Covid pandemic, world diesel production decreased

This situation, together with the repercussions due to the war in Ukraineare also causing difficulties for Europe which sees the big tankers traders head to the US, where they can make a bigger profit.

According to MarineTrafficthe tanker Thundercatoriginally destined for the Netherlands after being loaded in the Middle East with approx 650 thousand barrels of diesel, went to New York. A similar fate also for the snow Proteus Jessicaloaded in the Singapore area for Europe but bound for the United States.

Diesel rationing

Diesel is in short supply and it is a lot more expensive compared to the past. There is not enough diesel to meet world demand, resulting in price hike to the distributor.

Diesel could be rationed from February

In the future, even the worst case scenario could be revealed, i.e. that of rationingespecially in view of the entry into force of the embargo on refined products from Russia on 5 February 2023. The EU will have to replace on average 2 million tons of diesel imported from Russia.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

