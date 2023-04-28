Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rising cost of living | Widespread strikes begin in Britain today

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rising cost of living | Widespread strikes begin in Britain today

Foreign countries|Rising cost of living

The British Conservative government is not willing to bend to the demands of the unions.

in Britain there will be a large public sector strike today. More than 130,000 workers around the country are scheduled to participate in the strike.

Unions have demanded more wages for workers due to the increased cost of living in Britain. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sun too however, salary increases would worsen inflation and the government debt accumulated during the corona pandemic.

Even before today’s strike, many smaller strikes have been organized in Britain during the past month, in which doctors and teachers, among others, have participated. According to the trade union PCS, Friday’s strike is the end of the April strike, which was intended to create pressure on the government regarding both wages and pensions.

Inflation rose to as much as 10.4 percent last month in Britain. The cost of living for many citizens, such as the price of food and energy, has skyrocketed.

See also  Iran: Revolutionary Guards officer shot dead in Tehran

#Rising #cost #living #Widespread #strikes #Britain #today

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The new ‘Capulina’? Gaspar Henaine’s son pays homage to his father | PHOTOS

The new 'Capulina'? Gaspar Henaine's son pays homage to his father | PHOTOS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result