Rising cost of living | Widespread strikes begin in Britain today

The British Conservative government is not willing to bend to the demands of the unions.

in Britain there will be a large public sector strike today. More than 130,000 workers around the country are scheduled to participate in the strike.

Unions have demanded more wages for workers due to the increased cost of living in Britain. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sun too however, salary increases would worsen inflation and the government debt accumulated during the corona pandemic.

Even before today’s strike, many smaller strikes have been organized in Britain during the past month, in which doctors and teachers, among others, have participated. According to the trade union PCS, Friday’s strike is the end of the April strike, which was intended to create pressure on the government regarding both wages and pensions.

Inflation rose to as much as 10.4 percent last month in Britain. The cost of living for many citizens, such as the price of food and energy, has skyrocketed.