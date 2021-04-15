E.A tight curve on the steep slope in the Dolomites: Here a car is allowed to travel at a maximum of 30 kilometers per hour. “If I drive in at 100, it’s life-threatening,” said the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, on Thursday, alluding to some carelessness in the corona pandemic: As soon as you get off the road, “helps also no more emergency brake ”. Anyone who listened to Wieler as well as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and the corona coordinator at the Berlin University Hospital Charité, Steffen Weber-Carstens, in the federal press conference could actually get the impression that Germany was on the verge of going out of the curve in the pandemic.

There has been great progress in testing and vaccination, said Spahn. Ten percent of the German population received a first injection between January and March. This value will double in April alone. At the moment it is 17.6 percent, with 500,000 to 700,000 injections being administered every day. “The second quarter will make the decisive difference,” promised Spahn, also because the EU has secured 50 million additional cans from the manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer, nine million of which went to Germany. However, none of this changes the fact that the number of infections is increasing dramatically, said Spahn. “You cannot inoculate or test against the exponential growth.”

Opening steps only when numbers are falling

The minister and the medics agreed that in addition to vaccination, all energy had to be put into breaking the third wave. “Decisive action and further restrictions” are essential for this, according to Spahn. Only when the infection rate drops sharply, careful opening steps could be taken. It would be best to shut down all public life completely for two to three weeks.

Spahn defended the nightly curfew provided for in the amendment to the Infection Protection Act beyond a documented infection rate of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week (“seven-day incidence”). According to Spahn, it’s not about banning meetings on the street; Aerosol researchers describe the risk of infection outdoors as minimal. It is important to prevent evening gatherings indoors. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) had previously said that curfews could demonstrably prevent infections. The instrument has “helped in many countries around the world”.

RKI President Wieler warned of sharply increasing numbers. The nationwide incidence is now 160. Of 412 German districts, 400 had a value of at least 50. Six out of ten patients who came to the hospital for severe respiratory illnesses suffered from Covid-19. In the intensive care units, it is nine out of ten. More and more young patients would have to be connected to the “artificial lung”, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo).