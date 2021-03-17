D.he health authorities in Germany reported 13,435 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers of the RKI this Wednesday.

That is significantly more than the 9146 new infections that were reported exactly one week ago. At that time the information from Hamburg was missing, it is in the three-digit range per day. Subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Seven-day incidence is increasing

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) rose again significantly: According to the RKI, it was 86.2 on Wednesday morning and thus higher than the previous day (83.7).

In addition, 249 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago – without the data from Hamburg – there were 300.

Four weeks ago, on February 17th, the incidence was 57.0. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Last Thursday, including the Hamburg late registrations, 14,356 new infections were reported. That being said, you have to go back to February 4th to find a value above this Wednesday’s 13,435.

The RKI has counted 2,594,764 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,383,600. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 73,905.

According to the RKI management report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.06 (previous day 1.15). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 106 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.