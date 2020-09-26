The corona virus continues to spread, the numbers are rising again across Europe. Now the borders could soon be closed again.

The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly around the world.

Italy is also seeing increasing numbers of infections.

Will the borders in Europe be closed again soon?

Munich – The corona virus * has been turning the world upside down for months, and it is still spreading pandemic fast worldwide. After im spring already many countries through one Lockdown tried to prevent the spread of the virus now threaten to contain autumn new drastic measures *.

Coronavirus in Italy: will the borders be closed again soon?

For example, we are currently thinking about precisely such measures Italy to. How South Tyrol News now reported that it is apparently not ruled out that the country’s borders * may be closed again. According to media reports, should Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri cannot rule out the possibility that the country’s borders will be closed again if the number of infections continues to rise massively.

It is therefore unclear whether these plans also include the Brenner motorway or more stringent controls may be included. Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri also left it open as to the number of new infections from which advice would be given to close the borders. Italy currently records between 1,500 and 1,800 new infections every day (As of September 25th).

Corona in Europe: already strong controls at the border with France – entry only with a negative test

How South Tyrol News further reported, since the beginning of the week (September 21) already at the Border with France heavily controlled. Accordingly, it is only possible to enter Italy from France if one negative corona test * can be submitted. France recently recorded up to 13,000 new infections daily. Sileri therefore also suggested working together on a European strategy. The Vice Minister of Health supported the proposal, including a negative one Corona test Must be shown if passengers from severely affected countries with the Plane to Italy want to enter. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

Austria is gearing up for winter tourism, but is fighting against Corona in large cities. Chancellor Kurz has now announced strict measures for the winter season. The situation in Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany is getting worse, the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to rise. Meanwhile, more details come to light.